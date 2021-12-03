Holiday displays turn Quad-Cities into lit-up winter wonderland

Driving around the Quad-Cities, it's clear that the holiday bug has come to town. Rows upon rows of houses are decked out in lights, yards are filled — many it seems to the brim — with inflatables and decorations, and a few roofs are already hosting a certain red-suited figure.
However, some "Griswolds" have gone above and beyond to put on a unique yuletide experience for passerby, from synchronized light shows to creating whole scenes from blow-up animals and plastic figures. Despite one holiday house staple stepping back this year, others are carrying on the legacy, bringing cheer and sometimes even charity to friends and neighbors.
"It's actually been rewarding for us," Stephaine Genova said of her and her husband's holiday display. "And it continues to grow every year."
The Coal Valley couple is in their 16th year of putting on the ToneySteph Christmas Yard at their home, 1709 E. 3rd St. They've set up more than 260 inflatables in their and their neighbor's yard, which are on display every evening barring bad weather.
Visitors are invited to join in with celebrating the season at the Christmas yard's Kickoff to Christmas event, 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the display, kids will get to mail letters to Santa and meet the man himself, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch. The event is free, but the couple is asking for people to donate money or food items to fill food baskets, which they will give to people in need.
Genova said they've also partnered with Home Instead to provide items for seniors.
"It's humbling to know that we're helping people that are in need, that are not very fortunate," she said. "And that's what we'll continue to do."
Jordon Farnum and his fiance, Brandie Dupont Durbin, hoped to take letters for Santa and donations for no-kill animal shelters like King's Harvest Pet Rescue, but decided not to because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to add them next year.
They still have a yard full of inflatables at 1434 43rd St. in Rock Island, though, and plenty of lights to brighten up the area. The inflatables are up whenever weather allows.
Farnum said he's had neighbors stop by and ask when he'll have everything up and express their excitement.
He's learned a lot about his display and how to change it over the years from looking at other houses and their takes on using the space they have. Even seeing normal lights up is wonderful, he said, because it creates a community of sorts, focused on making themselves and others happy.
"It's just so cool to see everybody come together and decorate," Farnum said. "You cruise up and down the street and you see all the smaller displays, and it just makes you happy to see it. I've got neighbors who never decorated until I moved in around here, and now they do little decorations."
Paul Wolf and his son, Carter, have taken a more technical route to their holiday display. They've taken almost a mile-worth of lights, on the house and in the yard, and programmed them to flash in sync with different songs. The show runs from 5-9:30 p.m. every night, weather permitting, on Navajo Drive in Bettendorf. They also do a Halloween show.
On busy nights, Wolf said they'll have around 15 cars lined up on their street at any given time. He enjoys putting on the shows for people, and seeing what other light shows do.
"It's something for people to do, they can come out at night and have something to look forward to for Christmas," Wolf said. "So it's fun."
Some of the inflatables the Genova's and the Brandie and Jordan Christmas Display have out, including minions, the abominable snowman, and a few Santas, came from Henry's Christmas Yard in Moline. Scott Hildebrand, who ran Henry's Christmas Yard — named for his dog — decided to massively scale down his display and get rid of many of its components.
Hildebrand had a few different reasons for closing up shop, including the death of his dog, a car accident, his knee going out and turning 68.
"I'm sitting there going, 'OK, Lord, I think this is you telling me that I need to slow down,'" Hildebrand said.
While he's no longer doing inflatables, Hildebrand still has his nativity scene in the yard, shadow boxes in the window and a decorated fence.
His inflatables are now scattered in yards across the Quad-Cities area where people can still enjoy them, which Hildebrand was glad to see. He said what he's missing most about putting up his display is going outside and seeing the wonder on people's faces, no matter their age.
But now he can be a spectator himself, and watch how so many displays are still doing good and making people happy. He'll continue to hold food drives, and said he's glad to see other holiday house organizers also try and help the community through their displays.
"It's really neat to see how a couple people start things and then other people expand on it and go far beyond what I could have," Hildebrand said.
Information on more than 30 holiday displays has been compiled through the QC Christmas Lights Finder, created by Davenport resident Aubrey Kall and broken down by whether the display is set to music or static, and whether shows are scheduled or continuous.