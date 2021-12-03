Holiday displays turn Quad-Cities into lit-up winter wonderland

Genova said they've also partnered with Home Instead to provide items for seniors.

"It's humbling to know that we're helping people that are in need, that are not very fortunate," she said. "And that's what we'll continue to do."

Jordon Farnum and his fiance, Brandie Dupont Durbin, hoped to take letters for Santa and donations for no-kill animal shelters like King's Harvest Pet Rescue, but decided not to because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to add them next year.

They still have a yard full of inflatables at 1434 43rd St. in Rock Island, though, and plenty of lights to brighten up the area. The inflatables are up whenever weather allows.

Farnum said he's had neighbors stop by and ask when he'll have everything up and express their excitement.

He's learned a lot about his display and how to change it over the years from looking at other houses and their takes on using the space they have. Even seeing normal lights up is wonderful, he said, because it creates a community of sorts, focused on making themselves and others happy.