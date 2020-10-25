 Skip to main content
Holiday greens will help Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties had to cancel their spring plant sale because of COVID-19, but they are hoping to make up some of the money with a holiday sale of greenery.

The spring sale usually raises $2,000 for horticulture and natural resource programs.

With each sale of greens — swags, wreaths, centerpieces and table top holiday trees — Master Gardeners receive $8.

Preorders are open now; shipping begins Thanksgiving week.

To order, go to giftitforward.com and enter the fundraising code UNIVERIL001.

For referring member: Master Gardeners.

