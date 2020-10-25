Holiday greens will help Master Gardeners

The Master Gardeners of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark counties had to cancel their spring plant sale because of COVID-19, but they are hoping to make up some of the money with a holiday sale of greenery.
The spring sale usually raises $2,000 for horticulture and natural resource programs.
With each sale of greens — swags, wreaths, centerpieces and table top holiday trees — Master Gardeners receive $8.
Preorders are open now; shipping begins Thanksgiving week.
To order, go to giftitforward.com and enter the fundraising code UNIVERIL001.
For referring member: Master Gardeners.
