19th Century Christmas in Moline
The annual 19th Century Christmas event at the holiday-decorated Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, featuring free, family-oriented activities.
Santa will give books to the first 400 children visiting the Butterworth Education Center, and there will cookies and punch for everyone in the Butterworth dining room.
Face painting, a caricature artist, an art show and children’s make-and-take crafts will be in the Deere-Wiman Carriage House.
Butterworth is at 1105 8th St. and Deere-Wiman is at 817 11th Ave. Both are historic family homes of John Deere, the founder of Deere & Co.
Winter in Bloom in Rock Island
The annual Winter in Bloom open house at the holiday-decorated Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, will be noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, cookies, hot chocolate and a cash bar.
The city of Rock Island is not providing poinsettias this year, but Alderman Dylan Parker, 5th Ward, provided $500 from his representatives fund, and Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation has raised an additional $140, so there will be plenty of flowers, Deb Kuntzi, Friends director, said.
In addition, representatives of a weavers and spinners group will demonstrate their work, and there will be children's activities and live music.
The Hauberg mansion was built in 1911 for Susanne Denkmann, heir to a lumber baron. Her husband, John Hauberg, was a Rock Island lawyer and philanthropist.
The mansion was given to the city for use as a civic center in the mid-1950s.
The Friends organization was formed by individuals who successfully opposed plans by the city in 2016 to sell the Hauberg property because of high maintenance costs and declining use.
Farmhouse tour in Louisa County
The 4-H group of Iowa State University Extension-Louisa County is sponsoring a farmhouse tour of homes from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at four different locations in the county.
Three homes in Columbus Junction and one in Letts will be open. Styles range from a brand-new home, to a 1900s brick to an 1880s home that has been remodeled several times.
The cost is $12 ($10 in advance). Advance tickets may be purchased at the Louisa County Extension Office or at R7 Reclaimed, a farm barn boutique, at 337 Cemetery Lane, Grand View. Tickets the day of the event may be purchased at any of the homes or at R7 Reclaimed. For questions, email to r7tenneil@gmail.com or call 309-428-9842.
Hours at R7 Reclaimed are 1-4 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the day of the event (Saturday, Dec. 8). On Dec. 8, R7 Reclaimed is hosting Santa at 11 a.m. and a make-and-take centerpiece with lantern workshop at 2 p.m.
The home tour is a fundraiser for college scholarships.