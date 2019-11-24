Holidays can be hazardous to pets

It looks as though the weather will be OK and both Uncle Bert and Cousin Ernie will make it to the family festivities. A red bumper sticker on one car and blue on the other will make for interesting conversation to say the least. But our pets don't have a vote and parties aren't always a party for them.

Here are some guidelines from the American Veterinary Medical Association on how to manage this joyful get-together!

• All pets should have access to a comfortable, quiet place inside if they want to retreat. Make sure your pet has a room or crate somewhere away from the commotion, where your guests won’t follow, that it can go to anytime it wants to get away.

• Inform your guests ahead of time that you have pets or if other guests may be bringing pets to your house. Guests with allergies or compromised immune systems (due to pregnancy, disease, or medications/ treatments that suppress the immune system) need to be aware of the pets (especially exotic pets) in your home so they can take any needed precautions to protect themselves.