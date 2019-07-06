MORE ABOUT ESPALIER

A half-dozen or more classic, architectural espalier profiles have evolved over time.

Examples include the "Cordon," with its vertical trunk and multi-tiered horizontal branches; the self-descriptive "Fan," whose branches grow from the trunk at 45 degree angles; the "Candelabra," where vertical branches rise from a single low horizontal limb; and the "Belgian" or "English Fence," where espalier plants are linked in lattice-like fashion to freestanding trellises. The latter often serve as living fences to screen unattractive areas.

Almost any woody plant can be espaliered, although some, with sturdy yet supple branches, are more genetically suited than others for this training technique.

Fruit trees are one of the most widely used, including apple, pear, peaches, cherries and plums.

Dwarf, semi-dwarf cultivars and young trees that haven't developed thick branching are easier to train than are standard-size, open-canopy varieties. Young trees also are less expensive, while dwarf trees are less likely to outgrow their shape if not pruned every year.

Ornamental plants with long, flexible branching such as climbing roses also make good espalier candidates.

Espalier training usually is done in winter when plants are dormant.

— The Associated Press