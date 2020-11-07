Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental

It's going to be a home again.
The Davenport mansion that has housed Gilda's Club for the past 22 years has been sold and will once again become a residence, while the nationally affiliated, nonprofit cancer support organization relocates its programs to Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals.
The mansion at the easy-to-remember address of 1234 E. River Drive began its life around the mid-1850s as a two-story brick house built in the Italianate style of architecture that was very popular with well-to-do Davenport residents at the time, according to an architectural survey done by the city of Davenport in 1982.
Its first owner was Abner Davison, a lawyer in a firm that today is Lane & Waterman. Among the home's exterior features were an entrance porch with columns and a gazebo.
From then, the property changed with the times.
Following the deaths of the Davisons, the home was purchased by Charles Crowe who put his personal stamp on it by hiring the noted architectural firm of Temple & Burrows to oversee a large addition in 1912.
This included a two-story wing to the west side that, with its windows organized in horizontal bands, reflected the Prairie style of architecture and was in sharp contrast to the "Victorian verticality" of the tall, narrow windows at the front of the earlier section, according to the survey.
"A covering of gray stucco brings the new and old sections of the house together, as does removal of brackets (under the eaves) and possibly a belvedere, or cupola, on top," according to the 1982 survey.
The next owner was Charles A. Ruhl in 1934, and the home began a 50-year-plus run in the hands of the Davenport insurance/real estate family. The last 15 or so years of that time span, the home was rented to various tenants.
Then, between 1986 and 1997, the home became River Oaks, Davenport's first bed and breakfast inn, owned by two couples. "The Quad-Cities needs something positive right now," William Pohl, one of the owners told a newspaper reporter a month before the establishment opened.
The mid-'80s was a particularly down time as the Farm Crisis of the 1980s segued into the closing of factories and the loss of thousands of manufacturing jobs.
"Tourism is not going to take the place of jobs, but it's a way to forget the bad economy," Pohl said.
"The Quad-Cities has many very pretty things to offer. Those of us who live here have forgotten the river and the beauty of it all can change our attitude away from the negative things that have happened to our economy."
About 10 years later, Ron and Mary Jo Pohl deeded the property to Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities, named in honor of comedienne Gilda Radner who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.
The club oversaw considerable changes to the home, including the installation of an elevator for handicapped accessibility and construction of a new kitchen.
But, looking forward to the next 20 years, the Gilda's Club board decided that it could better meet the needs of its members by establishing programs at the two hospitals and it did not want to spend its money on continued maintenance of a 160-year-old-plus building.
Executive director Joy McMeekan said the Quad-City party that purchased the home expects to live in it as well as operate an office that is permitted by current zoning.
"We listed it early, at the end of September, and we had an offer within a day," McMeekan said. The property is selling for the asking price of $450,000, she said.
Gilda’s Club services will transition out of the building and adjoining garage/carriage house as its new spaces become available, with a deadline of mid-December, McMeekan said.
