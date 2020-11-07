Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental

"A covering of gray stucco brings the new and old sections of the house together, as does removal of brackets (under the eaves) and possibly a belvedere, or cupola, on top," according to the 1982 survey.

The next owner was Charles A. Ruhl in 1934, and the home began a 50-year-plus run in the hands of the Davenport insurance/real estate family. The last 15 or so years of that time span, the home was rented to various tenants.

Then, between 1986 and 1997, the home became River Oaks, Davenport's first bed and breakfast inn, owned by two couples. "The Quad-Cities needs something positive right now," William Pohl, one of the owners told a newspaper reporter a month before the establishment opened.

The mid-'80s was a particularly down time as the Farm Crisis of the 1980s segued into the closing of factories and the loss of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

"Tourism is not going to take the place of jobs, but it's a way to forget the bad economy," Pohl said.

"The Quad-Cities has many very pretty things to offer. Those of us who live here have forgotten the river and the beauty of it all can change our attitude away from the negative things that have happened to our economy."