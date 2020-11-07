 Skip to main content
Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental
Home again: Gilda’s Club mansion has also been bed and breakfast, rental

It's going to be a home again.

The Davenport mansion that has housed Gilda's Club for the past 22 years has been sold and will once again become a residence, while the nationally affiliated, nonprofit cancer support organization relocates its programs to Genesis and UnityPoint hospitals.

The mansion at the easy-to-remember address of 1234 E. River Drive began its life around the mid-1850s as a two-story brick house built in the Italianate style of architecture that was very popular with well-to-do Davenport residents at the time, according to an architectural survey done by the city of Davenport in 1982.

Its first owner was Abner Davison, a lawyer in a firm that today is Lane & Waterman. Among the home's exterior features were an entrance porch with columns and a gazebo.

From then, the property changed with the times. 

Following the deaths of the Davisons, the home was purchased by Charles Crowe who put his personal stamp on it by hiring the noted architectural firm of Temple & Burrows to oversee a large addition in 1912.

This included a two-story wing to the west side that, with its windows organized in horizontal bands, reflected the Prairie style of architecture and was in sharp contrast to the "Victorian verticality" of the tall, narrow windows at the front of the earlier section, according to the survey.

"A covering of gray stucco brings the new and old sections of the house together, as does removal of brackets (under the eaves) and possibly a belvedere, or cupola, on top," according to the 1982 survey.

The next owner was Charles A. Ruhl in 1934, and the home began a 50-year-plus run in the hands of the Davenport insurance/real estate family. The last 15 or so years of that time span, the home was rented to various tenants.

Then, between 1986 and 1997, the home became River Oaks, Davenport's first bed and breakfast inn, owned by two couples. "The Quad-Cities needs something positive right now," William Pohl, one of the owners told a newspaper reporter a month before the establishment opened.

The mid-'80s was a particularly down time as the Farm Crisis of the 1980s segued into the closing of factories and the loss of thousands of manufacturing jobs.

"Tourism is not going to take the place of jobs, but it's a way to forget the bad economy," Pohl said.

"The Quad-Cities has many very pretty things to offer. Those of us who live here have forgotten the river and the beauty of it all can change our attitude away from the negative things that have happened to our economy."

About 10 years later, Ron and Mary Jo Pohl deeded the property to Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities, named in honor of comedienne Gilda Radner who died of ovarian cancer in 1989.

The club oversaw considerable changes to the home, including the installation of an elevator for handicapped accessibility and construction of a new kitchen.

But, looking forward to the next 20 years, the Gilda's Club board decided that it could better meet the needs of its members by establishing programs at the two hospitals and it did not want to spend its money on continued maintenance of a 160-year-old-plus building.

Executive director Joy McMeekan said the Quad-City party that purchased the home expects to live in it as well as operate an office that is permitted by current zoning.

"We listed it early, at the end of September, and we had an offer within a day," McMeekan said. The property is selling for the asking price of $450,000, she said.  

Gilda’s Club services will transition out of the building and adjoining garage/carriage house as its new spaces become available, with a deadline of mid-December, McMeekan said.

History of the home

• 1852-1909, Abner and Mary Emma Davison

Abner Davison was born in 1820 in Oswego County, New York, moving to Davenport in 1852. He became one of the city's leading lawyers, ending with Davison & Lane, which continues today as Lane & Waterman.

The home was built in the mid-1850s on Cottage Avenue (the street name was changed to Front Street in 1867 and to River Drive in 1934) between Bridge and College avenues and was platted as “Riverview.”

It was originally a two-story Tuscan Italianate style house made of brick with hipped-roof, tall narrow windows, a main entrance porch with fluted Doric columns and pilasters, and an ornate Victorian gazebo near the southwest corner.

Abner Davison died at the home in 1900; Mary Emma Davison died in Pasadena, California, in 1909 and the home was listed for sale.

• 1910-1933, Charles H. & Mary Gilchrist Crowe

Charles Henry Crowe was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1873. He married Mary Gilchrist in 1908, in Davenport.

In 1910, Charles became as secretary of his father-in-law’s company, the Alden Coal Co. He purchased the Davison home, which was next door to his in-laws on East River Drive.

During this time the home underwent a major renovation of the original rear wing, the addition of a west wing, prairie style windows, and gray stucco exterior.

The architectural firm of Temple & Burrows supervised the work, according to the Sept. 2, 1912, Democrat and Leader newspaper, which included plumbing and heating work. When finished, the home "will be modern in every particular," the newspaper said.

Mary died in the home in 1933. After her death, Charles lived with his brother-in-law, Charles Gilchrist, at 812 Bridge Ave. Charles died in  California in 1937.

• 1934-53, Charles Arthur and Caroline Ruhl, 1934-1953

Charles Arthur Ruhl was born March 15, 1897, in Davenport. In 1920 he became affiliated with the firm of Ruhl & Ruhl. He married Caroline “Midge” Gilchrist (Mary Gilchrist Crowe's sister) in 1924 and in 1934, they moved into the home.

Charles died in 1959 and Caroline died in 1973. They had three children, including Mary Ann. 

• 1960-1972, Don S. and Mary Ann Ruhl Challed

Don Challed was born in 1932 in Cedar Rapids. He began working for Ruhl & Ruhl Insurance in 1957 and retired in 1995 as past president and chairman of Ruhl & Ruhl Incorporated.

In 1955, Don and Mary Ann Ruhl were married; they moved into the house in 1960. According to a building permit, the Challeds had the house and garage/carriage house re-roofed, replacing slate with asphalt shingles.

• 1973-1979, David Cole

The 1973-1979 Davenport city directories list David Cole at 1234 East River Drive. (The Davenport Public Library could not find any significant information on Cole.)

• 1980-1986, renters

In the early 1980s, the house was advertised for rent by Ruhl & Ruhl. Names listed in the Davenport city directories at the address during this time include Robert Q. DiVita, John D. Reynolds, William A. Knott, Louis L. Gunthorp, and Brenda L. Traylor.

• 1986-1997, River Oaks Inn bed and breakfast

William and Suzanne Pohl and Ronald and Mary Jo Pohl purchased the home in 1986 and turned it into Davenport’s first bed and breakfast, River Oaks Inn. They also refurbished the carriage house behind the home into an auxiliary bed and breakfast.

• 1998-2020, Gilda’s Club, 1998-2020

On Aug. 15, 1997, Ron and Mary Jo Pohl deeded the property to Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities. Named in honor of comedienne Gilda Radner who died of ovarian cancer in 1989, the first Gilda’s Club opened in New York City in 1995.

Gilda’s Club of the Quad-Cities provides emotional and social support for people living with cancer, their families, and friends. It offers various support groups, lectures, art therapy, and social gatherings. In 2003 the club added space just for kids called “Noogieland”. All of these services are offered free of charge.

— Blog by Cristina Amador-Perez, posted Sept. 26, 2020, on the site of the Davenport Public Library Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. 

Gilda's Club garage sale, online auction

Gilda's Club needs to downsize as it moves into new quarters, so it is having a Moving Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the mansion, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport.

Items include a wide range of furniture including couches and end tables, paintings, pillows and Isabel Blooms.

The public can get a sneak peek on some of the larger items and bid or buy now online until midnight Monday, Nov. 16, by going to www.32auctions.com/GCQCexpansion

To get to the mansion on the days of the sale, drive up either Bridge or College avenues from East River Drive and turn either right (from Bridge) or left (from College) into the alley. The mansion is half-way down the alley. Look for the sign and the red door. Parking is off the alley.

A tour of the home

Although no one really uses the front door anymore, it's a good place to begin a tour.

Up several steps is a front porch with fluted columns and pilasters, or columns built against the side of the house. The gray stucco siding is accented with wood trim painted brick red and dark green.

An ornate Victorian gazebo in need of repair stands near the southwest corner. But oh my, look at the finial! It ascends several tiers to end with a bird on top.

Through the front door — painted the signature red that distinguishes all Gilda's Clubs — is a vestibule, then a leaded glass window that opens to the foyer.

To your left is a staircase to the second floor. Straight ahead is a living room. To your right, through an arched doorway with pillars, is the original front parlor. Distinguishing features are a fireplace with an ornately carved wood mantel, and a floor-to-ceiling, gold-framed mirror between two windows.

Through a set of pocket doors is the dining room. Outstanding features here are an elliptical window on one wall and the matching, arched built-in cabinets on either side of the doorway.

Beyond this is the kitchen, enlarged and modernized by Gilda's Club.

To the left of the dining room is the living room, also with a carved wood mantel.

Through leaded and stained glass doors is the sun room, the 1912 addition.

The upstairs contains four large bedrooms, currently re-purposed for Gilda's Club programming, two bathrooms and a sunroom with a view of the Mississippi River.

The Blessing Tree

The long-running tradition of lighting the holiday Blessing Tree on the Gilda's Club lawn will continue this year despite the pandemic.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, allowing participants to remember their loved ones. People also are invited to buy a light, bow or ornament for the tree to support the club.

The 32-foot-tall tree will stay lighted until Jan. 4.

It is an annual landmark for people driving on East River Drive.

For more information, call 563-326-7504 or go to gildasclubqc.org.

