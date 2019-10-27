Antique Spectacular is Nov. 1-3
The Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will be Friday-Sunday, Nov. 1-3, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, with more than 70 vendors selling antiques and vintage collectibles.
Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $8 and free for supervised children under age 14.
Honeybee class is Nov. 3
A free honeybee management class will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Andresen Nature Center, 409 N. 4th St., Fulton, Illinois, adjacent to Heritage Canyon.
Mike Kramer, a local beekeeper and the consultant for the Nature Center’s observation beehive, will cover numerous topics including late fall feeding and treatments, queen checks, winterizing hives (part 2), planning for spring and the importance of drone DNA for mite-resistant hives.
There also will be open discussion and a question-and-answer period.
For questions, send an email to AndresenNatureCenter@gmail.com or call 815-208-7059.
You can learn to make jam, dehydrate food
A class on making jam and dehydrating food will be 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church, 1401 Perry St., Davenport, taught by specialists from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
They will cover the hot-water bath canning method as well as how to use a food dehydrator.
The cost is $35, due by Nov. 1 at Scott County Extension, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, Iowa 52722. Call 563-359-7577 to sign up using a credit card.
Writing, dancing, drawing are topics
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Spanish – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-19. The cost is $45.
• Break into Freelance Writing – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5-19. the cost is $39.
• Beginning Ballroom Dancing – 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 10. The cost is $52 per couple.
• Drawing Animals – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Nov. 6-27. The cost is $39.
• Crocheting a Gift – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 12-19. The cost is $28.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Christmas food event is Nov. 24
A program on Christmas food traditions in Germany and Switzerland will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The presentation will be by Suzanne Tanner of Suzanne's Swiss Bakery and will include the topics of Advent, St. Nikolaus and Christmas.
For more information, call 563-322-8844.