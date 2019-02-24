Antiques event is March 1-3
The bi-annual Antique Spectacular event will be Friday-Sunday, March 1-3, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, featuring 70 vintage vendors.
Hours are 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for a weekend pass; children 14 and under are free.
For more information, go to antiquespectacular.com
Talk looks at roses, hydraneas
A free talk on roses and hydrangeas will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Nursery employees will discuss the many types of roses and hydrangeas that are available as well as where to plant them, how to take care of them, and which are best suited for the Midwest.
Topic is women in workforce during WWI
A free presentation on the role of women during World War I, especially at the Rock Island Arsenal, will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The presentation by Patrick Allie is part of the meeting of the Moline Preservation Society, but the public is invited. He will discuss how women were entering the workforce in never-before-seen numbers and explore how the war permeated every aspect of their lives.
Classes cover essential oils, painting
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes.
• French Refresher, 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, March 4-13. The cost is $85.
• Tips and Techniques in Watercolor - Intermediate, noon to 2 p.m.Tuesdays, March 5-26. The cost is $39.
• Beginning Crocheting, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5-26. The cost is $44.
• Aromatherapy - Using Essential Oils for Relaxation and Sleep, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The cost is $19.
• Basic Spanish,6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 5 to April 23. The cost is $165.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Want to preserve old things?
A hands-on presentation on caring for your treasures — clothing, quilts, photos and documents — will be 1-2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 729 34th Ave., Rock Island.
A representative of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, will share secrets and techniques on proper care so that these treasures can be preserved and passed on.
To register, call 309-793-6800 or email to aschwenker@wiaaa.org.
Presentation gives shipping tips
A free instructional program on how to pack three-dimensional objects for shipping will be at 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the music room of the Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave.
Packing can be tricky, especially if the object is a framed piece of art with glass, or a sculpture, but Virginia Cooper, the center's registrar, knows how.
Participants will learn the difference between “good” and “bad” packing materials, and are invited to bring their own items for further instruction.
For more information, call 563-263-8282 or go to muscatineartcenter.org.