Art pottery comes to Figge
Distinctive art pottery created in the Art Nouveau style by Amphora, an Austrian manufacturer, is on display through June 16 at the Figge Art Museum, Davenport.
Art Nouveau or the “new Art” is a style that emerged in the late 19th century and is recognized for the use of curvilinear forms inspired by nature and a focus on beauty, according to a news release. Art Nouveau influenced art, architecture, illustration and decorative arts.
Amphora started as Riessner, Stellmacher and Kessel (RSt&K) in Turn-Teplitz, Austria (now the Czech Republic), producing distinctive art pottery. Its elaborate creations often were finished with striking glazes and gold accents. Some artisans sculpted mythical beasts, while others decorated vessels with images of beautiful women.
Presentations explain pruning
Two presentations on pruning will be offered Saturday, Jan. 26, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouse, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
10:30 a.m., basics. To look their best, all landscapes need to be maintained with some pruning. At 10:30 a.m., nursery expert Kate Terrell will guide you through the confusion of tree and shrub pruning, with information on when and how. She'll also preview the best techniques and tools to get the job done right with minimal effort.
1:30 p.m., fruit trees. Beekeeper and backyard orchard enthusiast Ron Fischer will show you the best techniques for pruning fruit trees as well as shrubs such as raspberries and blueberries. He also will share some of his favorite varieties and those that are best for this area.
Class looks at wild edibles
A class on wild edibles will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
The emphasis will be on plant identification, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles, with a hike outdoors and opportunity to taste samples.
To register, call 563-328-3286.
BHC teaches French, bridge
Black Hawk College is offering a variety of community education classes:
• Theodore Roosevelt, Lifelong Learner seminar, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30. The cost is $10.
• Calligraphy, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4 to March 18. The cost is $50.
• Basic French, 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 4-25. The cost is $120.
• Tips and Techniques in Watercolor for Beginners, noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5-26. The cost is $39.
• Stained Glass, Beginning, Copper Foil, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 to March 5. The cost is $65.
• Social Dancing, 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 to March 12. The cost is $52 per couple.
• France, 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-20. The cost is $45.
• Basics of Drawing for Beginners, 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27. The cost is $39.
• American Records (genealogy), 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 to March 7. The cost is $50.
• Bridge: Play of the Hand in the 21st Century, 5:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 4-April 8, at the Outreach Center, East Moline. The cost is $69. This is the second course in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) series designed for those who already know the fundamentals of bidding a hand of bridge.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.