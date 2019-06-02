BHC offers bridge class
Classes in "2 Over 1 Game Force – A Bridge Bidding System to Improve Your Game" will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, June 3 to July 8 at the Black Hawk College Outreach Center, East Moline.
The cost is $49; to register, call 309-796-8223 or go to bhc.edu/pace.
The system is an adaptation of standard American bidding. It is not new, but can simplify rather than complicate the action as it changes the bidding messages.
Presentation teaches about Matisse
A free, 60-minute program on the life and works of artist Henri Matisse and his decades' long experimentation with color and line will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room. The presenter is Carol Ehlers, art history speaker and Figge Art Museum docent.
The center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave.
Matisse's devotion to line, love of decorative pattern and color and artistic innovations make him one of the most popular artists of the 20th century and a leader of modern art.
The art center owns works by Matisse; his "Tete de Fillette" will be on display during the presentation.
For more information, call 563-263-8282 or go to muscatineartcenter.org
Rhubarb Fest is next weekend
The Aledo, Illinois, Rhubarb Festival is Friday-Saturday, June 7-8, featuring more than 3,000 homemade rhubarb pies for sale, rhubarb sampling, 12,000 free rhubarb seeds, crafts, music and entertainment.
The festival is centered in the historic downtown.
Darlene Johnson founded the festival in 1990 as a way to draw people to the area and to her cousin’s shop, the House of Burgess in Aledo and it has grown ever since.
Sale supports historical society
The Hampton, Illinois, Market Craft and Bake Sale will be Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9, at the Brettun & Black Museum, 1st Avenue at 6th Street in Hampton. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The sale includes handmade crafts including embroidery, baskets, jewelry, crocheted toys, hair ribbons and bows, plus lots of baked goods — cakes, pies, cookies and bars. Local honey also will be for sale.
The bake sale supports the Hampton Historical Society.
Davenport walking tours are back
Historic walking tours of Davenport have begun and will continue through Aug. 31; the next one is Saturday, June 8. Offered by the German American Heritage Center, the tours explain where German immigrants worked, lived, and created a community.
Information will include details of their personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout downtown and the Gold Coast residential neighborhood.
Participants should meet at the center, 712 W. 2nd St., at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $5.
Topic is Civil War women
You can learn about the lives of three Quad-City area women who served with the Union Army during the Civil War at a Wednesday, June 19, Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
“Civil War Women: Annie Wittenmyer, Mary Ann Bickerdyke and Lizzie Aiken” will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Lifelong Learner Lunches are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
The cost is $23; register by June 12 by calling 309-796-8223 or go to bhc.edu/lifelong.
Center hosts basket class
A basket weaving class will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Instructor Tracy Welch will help participants make an 8-inch by 11-inch basket with a solid woven base, woven sides and handles. All materials and tools will be supplied. This class is good for beginners and veterans alike.
The cost is $45 ($40 for members). To reserve a spot, call 563-322-8844.