Home briefs: 'Christmas as Augustana' becomes Advent calendar

'Christmas as Augustana' becomes Advent calendar
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augustana College has converted its typically sold-out performances of Christmas at Augustana to online, every-day-of-the-week performances called Christmas at Augustana Advent Calendar.
Three hundred student musicians will participate in performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and the Augustana Jazz Ensemble.
Beginning Dec. 1, visit www.augustana.edu/christmas and open the door on a daily performance. Each release features an Augustana ensemble performing a festive new work or a favorite from previous Christmas seasons.
Performances will be released daily through Dec. 24. No tickets are necessary, although donations are appreciated.
For questions, call Danielle Roman at danielleroman@augustana.edu.
Senior Santa program continues
For the past 16 years, the Quad-Cities community has supported the Be a Santa to a Senior program, sponsored by Home Instead Senior Care, Bettendorf.
This year, because of the pandemic, Home Instead is offering two options: first, it is teaming up with Amazon Business to create a contactless gift-giving experience for what it hopes will be 75 seniors. People can purchase gifts by going to BeASantatoaSenior.com and enter their zip code to view Wish Lists for area seniors. From there the items will be sent directly to a local senior’s home, or safely delivered by program volunteers.
Second, people who would rather buy gifts themselves can do that, too. Donors can visit the Be a Santa to a Senior tree at Home Instead, 1977 Spruce Hills Drive, now through Dec. 7 and choose an ornament and fulfill a gift request for a local senior.
For questions, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 563-359-0027.
For ideas and inspiration around helping seniors in your community, visit ReadytoCare.com.
Webinars tackle winter topics
From selecting and caring for a Christmas tree to creating a winter haven for birds, the University of Illinois Extension Good Growing Wednesday Winter Webinar series has seasonally appropriate tips and tricks to keep you informed from the comfort of home this winter.
Extension educators will lead each live sessions with follow-along activities. Webinars are free. Sign up for one or all of the sessions.
3-4 p.m., Nov. 25, Christmas Tree Types and Care
Different types of Christmas trees offer different colors, strength of fragrance, needle retention, branch sturdiness, and other attributes. You'll learn how to care for live trees and create nature-themed ornaments in a kid-friendly, hands-on activity.
3-4 p.m. Dec. 2, Fun with Evergreen Foliage
Craft some holiday elegance with evergreen foliage for your home. Extension extension Educator Andrew Holsinger will demonstrate how to make a wreath, kissing balls, outdoor holiday planters and evergreen gnomes.
3-4 p.m., Dec. 9, Popular Holiday Plant Care
Educators will discuss poinsettias, amaryllis, holiday cactus, and Norfolk Island pine.
3-4 p.m. Dec. 16, Holiday Spices
Educators will the origins of nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus, and ginger and how you might grow them yourself.
Make your house a home
