Class helps you garden for wildlife
The United States has 45.6 million acres dedicated to lawns and golf courses, which offer little to pollinators and other wildlife. Insect populations are in decline and birds and other animals rely on insects for their survival.
To help, the Moline parks and recreation department is offering a class from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., to teach people how they can collectively provide a larger habitat to lessen the detrimental effects of urban sprawl.
The instruction is inspired by the work of entomologist Doug Tallamy, and will discuss native plants, invasive plant species and how to tailor habitats to attract various birds and reptiles.
The cost is $5; pre-registration is required and may be made by calling 309-524-2424 or visiting molineparks.com. The program is No. 500000-13.
ReStore celebrates landfill diversion
Habitat ReStore, a nonprofit Davenport business that sells gently used or new building materials and other items at a discount, reports that since 2002, it has diverted more than 14.25 million pounds of materials from area landfills.
The organization will celebrate Earth Day by:
• Selling bags of compost from the Davenport Compost Facility for $3 per bag, beginning April 24.
• Hosting a display on April 25 from the Waste Commission of Scott County on how to dispose of household chemicals.
• Offering a 25 percent discount on everything (some exceptions apply) on April 26.
• Hosting a performance from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, by Quad-City artist Jordan Danielsen.
ReStore is located at 3629 Mississippi Ave. For information, call 563-391-4949.
Genealogy event offers tips
A Spring Genealogy Night will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St.
Participants can conduct research, meet other genealogists, get tips and tricks, and eat dinner.
Instructors will focus on the information learned in the most recent RICIGS/SCIGS Conference. The cost is $10. The register, 563-326-7902.
The event is supported by the Scott County Iowa Genealogical Society. Free off-street parking is available next to St. Anthony’s Church, on the corner of 4th and Brady.
Shredding is available May 2
A free community shred day will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., in partnership with Oelerich, Reiling, & Miller PC.
Each person can bring a maximum of three containers for confidential shredding on-site.
Paper-cutting classes are May 5
Classes on paper-cutting a Mother's Day-themed snowflake will be Sunday, May 5, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, taught by Keith Bonnstetter.
The 2-dimensional class will be from 1-2 p.m.; the three-dimensional class from 2:30-4 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members, or $25 for both for members).
To reserve a spot, call 563-322-8844
Master Gardeners graduate 8
Eight new volunteers have finished Master Gardener training for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
They are: Sonja Everitt, Jean Kiddoo-Hunt, Lori Bruning , Maggie MacDonald, Mary Kay Downey, Mike Barnhouse, David Weckel and David Zwicker.