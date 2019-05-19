Classes cover 'home alone,' babysitting
Black Hawk College is offering summer youth classes:
• Safety First - Home Alone (ages 10-14) – 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline. The cost is $25.
• Babysitting Clinic (ages 11-16) – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline. The cost is $55.
• Clay on the Potter’s Wheel (ages 8-14) – 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 12 to July 17, at the BHC Quad-Cities Campus in Moline. The cost is $85.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/youthclasses or call 309-796-8223.
Grass ID, invasives are webinar topics
The University of Illinois Extension is offering four live garden webinars at 1:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays in June through August, covering grass identification, invasive plants, youth gardening and organics. You can attend the sessions live or view them as recordings, all from your home computer.
Registration is required, though; to register, go to https://web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs/4seasons/
Here are the topics:
• Which Grass is Which? Identifying Grasses Made Easy, June 11.
• Landscape Invasives and Native Alternatives, June 25.
• Youth Gardening: Back Pocket Lessons and Activities, July 16.
• Going Organic: Are organic pesticides safer than their synthetic counterparts?, Aug. 6.
4 Q-C cities get tree grants
Four Quad-City area communities have been awarded tree grants by MidAmerican Energy to promote tree planting in public areas: Bettendorf Trees Are Us, $1,000; city of Blue Grass, $1,000; city of Davenport, $5,000; and city of Wilton, $1,000.
Statewide, the company’s “Trees Please!” program awarded more than $100,000 to 61 Iowa communities and organizations.
For more information, email planttrees@midamerican.com, or call 800-434-4017.
Center sponsors Amish trip
A trip to Hazelton, Iowa, home to one of Iowa’s largest Amish communities, will be Thursday, June 20, sponsored by the Quad-City Botanical Center and the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department.
With horse-drawn buggies passing by, participants will visit several Amish country stores, tour an Amish farm and have a home-cooked Amish meal.
The cost is $135 ($125 for members of the center or the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center); to register, call 309-732-7275 and use activity code 8278. The bus will depart the botanical center at 6 a.m.
Webcasts cover pollinators, urban ecology
Pollinators, vegetables and flowers, and urban ecology are the topics of three, one-hour educational webcasts that will be offered this summer by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at county offices.
• Pollinators, discussing the importance of pollinators, why they’ve declined, and what people can do to help.
• Gardening FAQ, from vegetables to flowers, Aaron Steil, assistant director at Reiman Gardens, Ames, will give in-depth answers to questions.
• Ecology Plus Diversity, Grant Thompson, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State, will explain how to plant landscapes that mimic nature.
For times, contact your county office. In Scott County, the number is 563-359-7577; Muscatine, 563-263-5701, Clinton, 563-659-5125, Jackson, 563-652-4923 and Cedar, 563-652-4923.