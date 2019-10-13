Classes range from crocheting to Excel
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Becoming a Foster Parent – 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Free, but registration is required.
• Excel Level 1A – 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 21. The cost is $49.
• iPad: Intermediate – 5:39-7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. The cost is $23.
• Benefits of Essential Oils for Children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) – 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. The cost is $23.
• Acoustics for Professionals - Residential and Commercial – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 22 to Nov. 26. The cost is $75.
• The Art of Healing – 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 23 to Nov. 13. The cost is $35.
• SAT Exam Preparation – 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 26 to Nov. 16. The cost is $119.
• Excel Level 1B – 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 28. The cost is $49.
• Pattern Reading for Crocheting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Nov. 5. The cost is $28.
• American Sign Language (ASL) - Intermediate – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Dec. 3. The cost is $120.
You have free articles remaining.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Underground Railroad is luncheon topic
You can learn about the large part Illinois played in the Underground Railroad at a Lifelong Learner Lunch sponsored by Black Hawk College. The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The cost is $23; the deadline to register is Thursday, Oct. 31.
Established in the early to mid-1800s, the Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses used by African-American slaves to escape into free states with the aid of abolitionists and allies who were sympathetic to their cause.
For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong or call 309-796-8223.
Art center hosts ornament competition
The Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., will award cash prizes for best holiday ornament in its "Heartfelt and Handmade” ornament competition.
Ornaments will be on display Nov. 15-Dec. 15 and will be available to purchase with proceeds benefiting Friends and educational programs at the Muscatine Art Center.
All ornaments must be received by no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 7. For details and an entry form, go to the news release section of muscatineartcenter.org.
Winners will be announced at the center's Holiday Open House on Friday evening, Nov. 15, where attendees will have the first chance to purchase an ornament and bid on items in a silent auction.
For more information, contact Melanie Alexander at 563-263-8282 or