Classes teach stained glass, drawing

Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:

• How to Shine at a Job Fair, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, free.

• Aromatherapy - Using Essential Oils to Energize Your Life, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, The cost is $19.

• 5K Your Way! 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12 to April 30. The cost is $59.

• Drawing Animals and the Birds of Spring, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, March 13-April 3. The cost is $39.

• Beginning Pickleball, 6:30-8:30 Tuesdays, March 19-26, free.

• Stained Glass - Intermediate, Lead, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19-April 16. The cost is $65.

Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.

Tomatoes, peppers are class topic

A free presentation on growing tomatoes and peppers will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Topics will include container growing, fertilizing, pests, diseases and varieties.

You can make a kaleidoscope

A workshop on making a St. Patrick's Day kaleidoscope will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, taught by Davenport artist Tom Chouteau.

The cost is $25 ($20 for members). Pre-registration and pre-payment is required and may be made by calling 563-322-8844.

