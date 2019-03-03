Classes teach stained glass, drawing
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• How to Shine at a Job Fair, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, free.
• Aromatherapy - Using Essential Oils to Energize Your Life, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, The cost is $19.
• 5K Your Way! 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 12 to April 30. The cost is $59.
• Drawing Animals and the Birds of Spring, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, March 13-April 3. The cost is $39.
• Beginning Pickleball, 6:30-8:30 Tuesdays, March 19-26, free.
• Stained Glass - Intermediate, Lead, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19-April 16. The cost is $65.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Tomatoes, peppers are class topic
A free presentation on growing tomatoes and peppers will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Topics will include container growing, fertilizing, pests, diseases and varieties.
You can make a kaleidoscope
A workshop on making a St. Patrick's Day kaleidoscope will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, taught by Davenport artist Tom Chouteau.
The cost is $25 ($20 for members). Pre-registration and pre-payment is required and may be made by calling 563-322-8844.