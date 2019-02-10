Talk discusses problem landscapes
A presentation on problem landscapes will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Wallace’s Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Staff can point out plants that not only survive but thrive in challenging places such as steep slopes, compacted soils, areas that are always wet or always dry and places where grass just won’t grow.
Classes teach writing, self-defense
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes.
• Scholarship Writing Workshop, 1:30-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. The cost is $5.
• Self-Defense for Seniors, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. The cost is $10.
• Ladies-Only Self-Defense, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. The cost is $10.
• Résumé and Cover Letter Writing, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21. Free.
• How to Self-Publish Your Book, 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21. The cost is $39.
Class locations vary.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or go to www.bhc.edu/pace.
You can learn about wild birds
A free workshop on wild birds — how to identify them, how to attract them to your yard and how to make a pine cone feeder — will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.
Naturalist Becky Baugh also will explain the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global citizen science project that occurs from Feb. 15-18, hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.
The event now in its 22nd year engages bird watchers to count birds and create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org.
Each checklist submitted helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the society learn more about how birds are doing.
To register for the workshop, or for directions to the center, call 563-328-3286.