The Creative Arts Committee of the Clinton County fair invites people from neighboring counties to submit entries in its competition; for a list of categories and more information, go to clintoncountyiowafair.com/county-fair.
Or, call 563-212-1481.
Entries are due in the south end of the 4-H auditorium, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt, from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Judging will be Wednesday, with viewing from 3-8 p.m. Entries will be released at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
Talks discuss heirlooms, weather, conifers
Talks on heirloom plants, disease and insect problems unique to this season and conifers will be part of Master Gardener Day on Wednesday, July 17, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.
The schedule of talks in the Outdoor Living Classroom are:
9:30 a.m., heirloom plants, by Glenn Drowns, owner/operator of Sandhill Preservation Center, Calamus.
10:30 a.m., disease and insect problems this year, Margo Hansen, program director of the Bickelhaupt Arboretum, Clinton.
Noon, tips from Master Gardeners
1 p.m., basics of conifers, Dave Doeckmann
2 p.m., announcement of outdoor container contest winners.
Extension teaches about tea
Workshops on tea will be offered Tuesday, July 23, at the University of Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan, and Thursday, July 25, at Black Hawk College’s Community Education Center, 404 E. 3rd St., Kewanee. Both are from 1-2:30 p.m.
Kristin Bogdonas, Extension nutrition and wellness educator, and Martha Smith, horticulture educator, will provide a brief history of tea, tea gardens and types of tea as well as information on growing herbal teas, brewing recommendations, health benefits and tea samples.
Participants will make-and-take a few sachets from an assortment of herbs and tea ingredients.
The cost is $5. To register, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs
For more information, call 309-756-9978.
Quarters One open on July 28
The historic Quarters One mansion on Arsenal Island will be open the public for guided tours on Sunday, July 28, beginning at noon and continuing every half hour until 4 p.m.
The cost $10; children must be accompanied by an adult. Active military can attend for free, but must still register. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.davenporthouse.org or by calling at 309-737-4280.
Tours will be provided by members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation.
Completed in 1872, Quarters One served as the home to the highest ranking officer at the Rock Island Arsenal, as well as providing space for official gatherings and functions.
Over the years, this mansion of Italianate design hosted many dignitaries and notable personalities. It was last used as a home by military personnel in 2008.
The aArsenal is an active military installation. This tour has been declared a Special Event so guests may enter the island with their U.S. picture ID at the Moline gate. Simply tell the guard you are going to Quarters One.
Tips to avoid injury while gardening
Heavy lifting and repetitive motions from gardening can put you at risk for stiff muscles and other joint pain.
Repeated wrist motions and hand movements can put increased pressure on nerves, weakening one's ability to grasp objects, numbing one's hands and fingers or aggravating the ‘pins and needles’ sensation in hands and wrists.
Here are some ways to avoid injury:
Use the right tools: Take time to decide which tools fit your hands and give you the best grip.
Sharpen your tools: Keep cutting tools sharp and well oiled, so they work as they should and require less effort to use.
Use garden gloves: Not only do they serve as a pad between your hand and the tool, but they can help prevent the tool from slipping in your hand, which means you don’t have to grip the tool as forcefully to maintain good control.
Support your wrists: Keeping your wrist in a neutral position and allowing it to be supported can provide quick relief to any pain and strains.
Take a break: Don’t try to get the job done in one day. Make sure you listen to your body and take regular breaks.
Award will help preservation
The Broadway Historic District Association has established an award in the name of a long-time neighborhood resident that will provide up to $500 annually to encourage interior and/or exterior restoration projects within the district.
The award named for Bill Rowand, who died earlier this year, is intended to complement the existing Broadway-initiated and nationally famed "Great Unveiling," in which inappropriate modern siding is removed from historic homes.
Rowand was passionate about restoration in Broadway. He served several terms on the association board and was in the process of restoring another house in the neighborhood when he lost his battle with cancer.
The deadline for applications this year is Oct. 15. Details of eligible projects and an application form is available at https://www.broadwaydistrict.org/rowand-restoration-award . Those without internet access can contact Broadway at P.O. Box 3261, Rock Island 61204-3261 for a hard copy of the info.