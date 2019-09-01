'Edgy' tapestry show opens at Augie
The American Tapestry Alliance will present a show titled "Small Tapestry International 6: Beyond the Edge" featuring 43 works from Sept. 6-Oct. 12 at the Augustana Teaching Museum of Art.
An opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the museum inside Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Rowen Schussheim-Anderson, a tapestry artist and professor of art at Augustana, will give a tour at 5 p.m., and two of the artists in the exhibition will be on hand to talk about their works.
The American Tapestry Alliance, the flagship organization in contemporary tapestry, coordinates world-class exhibitions, Schussheim-Anderson said.
“Small tapestries investigate the range of woven possibilities at a very fine scale,” she said. “This juried exhibition includes unique and varied expressions in fiber art from around the world."
Artists from the United States, Italy, Scotland, Canada, Denmark, Australia, Russia and the United Kingdom are included. Their work incorporates traditional materials such as cotton, wool and silk, but also discarded plastic bags, wire and newspaper.
“Many of the tapestry makers in this group have embraced risk-taking in their approach to composition and technique; they recognize the edge not as a boundary but as a place for exploration," juror Jane Kidd, from Canada, said.
"For others in the exhibition the risk lies in the subject matter. The theme opens the door for provocative ideas that challenge the viewer to recognize and to participate in a conversation about issues and concerns that reflect our contemporary world.”
Terrarium workshop is Saturday
A free workshop to build your own terrarium will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
Naturalist Michael Granger will explain how to create these miniature container gardens. Most supplies will be provided, but participants are asked to bring a large, clear container with a lid. A glass tea jar or a Mason jar are recommended, although plastic will work too.
Call to register at 563-328-3286.
The Wapsi Center is on 52nd Avenue south of Wheatland, or north of Dixon, by following the signs.
Get creative with BHC classes
Explore your creative side with community education classes at Black Hawk College.
Coming up are:
- Beginning Crocheting: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $39.
- Basic Floral Design: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 1, from 5:45-8 p.m. Cost is $150.
- Writing Your Story: Tuesdays, Sept. 10-24, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $39.
- Basic Spanish: Tuesdays, Sept. 10 to Oct. 29, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $165.
- Anyone Can Learn to Draw, Part I: Wednesdays, Sept. 11 to Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $39.
- Creations with Clay: Thursdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $99.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit BHC Professional and Continuing Education at www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Monarch Festival is Sept. 14
The first Monarch Festival will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center on 52nd Avenue, north of Dixon, Iowa.
The event is free, but registration is required at 563-328-3286.
Children's activities, including face painting, butterfly crafts, photo booth and story corner, will be 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
A taco bar will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ms. Mariposa's Monarch Butterfly Bus will be open all day. There also will be a monarch presentation at 10 a.m., a prairie hike and butterfly catching at 11 a.m., monarch tagging and testing at 1 p.m. and make your own seed balls at 2 p.m.
German center celebrates fall
The German American Heritage Center and Museum will present its 9th annual Fall Frolic Gala from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.
It will include a cocktail hour, silent auction, German dinner, music by Majestic.
Tickets are $55; to RSVP, call 563-322-8844.