Field Day is Tuesday at Muscatine Island
Farmers, farmer advisors and the general public are invited to attend the Iowa State University Muscatine Island Research and Demonstration Farm’s field day beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20.
The field day will feature:
• A growing season review by Dominic Snyder, farm agricultural specialist.
• A discussion of the interaction between cover crops and soybean cyst nematodes by Chelsea Harbach, graduate assistant in plant pathology at Iowa State University
• Pepper and muskmelon cultivar trials by Ajay Nair, associate professor of horticulture, and Snyder.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.
To reach the farm, follow U.S. 61 one-half mile south of the Muscatine Airport and then one mile east on County Road G38.
For more information, contact Schmitt at 563-263-5701 or vschmitt@iastate.edu.
RI Extension seeks Master Gardeners
Registration is now open for the fall online training course to become a University of Extension Master Gardener-Rock Island County, with classes beginning Sept. 17.
If you are interested, first contact Tracy Jo Mulliken, horticulture coordinator at the Milan office, by calling 309-756-9978 or emailing her at tmully@illinois.edu for more information or to receive an application form.
The deadline to register is Aug. 31.
The 14-week, self-guided course may completed anytime of day or night. You're advised to aside about four hours per week for watching videos, reading and completing quizzes.
The training includes 13 modules: Introduction; Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.
After 60 hours of training, volunteers participate in community programs such as speaking at garden clubs, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.
This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Illinois Master Gardener program.
The Rock Island office also serves Henry, Mercer, and Stark counties.
Classes explore art, meditation
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Techniques and Tips in Watercolor for Beginners – noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4-25. The cost is $39.
• Stained Glass, Beginning, Copper Foil – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4 to Oct. 2. The cost is $65.
• American Sign Language, Beginning – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4 to Oct. 23. The cost is $159.
• Mindfulness Meditation – 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 5-26. The cost is $35.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Bus trips to food destinations
Black Hawk College is offering food bus trips to Chicago, guided by Chef Stephanie Godke, for $90 each. They are:
• Tuesday, Sept. 11, Ethnic Food Shopping Excursion
• Thursday, Nov. 15, Gourmet Shopping for the Holidays
Trips leave at 7 a.m. from the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline and return at about 7 p.m.
For trip details, visit www.bhc.edu/chicagobustrips. To register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Lunch topics: 1918 flu, country schools
Black Hawk College is offering the following Lifelong Learner Lunches:
• The Spanish Influenza of 1918 and the impact on the Tri Cities, Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
• Country School: One Room, One Nation, Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island
• Hanukkah, Ramadan and Christmas, Monday, Nov. 5, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.
• Sounds of the Season, Friday, Dec. 7, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
All programs include lunch at 11:30 a.m. with the presentation at 12:15 p.m.
The events are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
The cost is $23 per luncheon. For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.