HOME BRIEFS: How's the water? Look at fish

How's the water? Look at fish

A talk on Iowa fish tissue, and what that says about the condition of the state's waterways, will be given via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, as the October forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

The presenter is Ken Krier, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

To register, go to: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uLiPbwe2RUa_sznCGLZEDg

You can make tea light shades

The Bettendorf Public Library is offering a monthly Take Home Workshop in which it will supply free kits of supplies that patrons can pick up, take home and use to make an item by following along on video via YouTube or the printed instructions included in the kit.

This month's kit, available Oct. 22, is to make colorful, translucent tea light shades.

The kits are designed for people aged 16 through adult and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

November's kit is for a rag rug trivet.

For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.