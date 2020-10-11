HOME BRIEFS: How's the water? Look at fish

How's the water? Look at fish
A talk on Iowa fish tissue, and what that says about the condition of the state's waterways, will be given via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, as the October forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
The presenter is Ken Krier, of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
To register, go to: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uLiPbwe2RUa_sznCGLZEDg
You can make tea light shades
The Bettendorf Public Library is offering a monthly Take Home Workshop in which it will supply free kits of supplies that patrons can pick up, take home and use to make an item by following along on video via YouTube or the printed instructions included in the kit.
This month's kit, available Oct. 22, is to make colorful, translucent tea light shades.
The kits are designed for people aged 16 through adult and are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
November's kit is for a rag rug trivet.
For more information, visit www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.
Suffragette is portrayed online
An online presentation titled " Alice Paul - Winning Votes for Women" will be at 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Suffragette Paul will be portrayed by actress and scholar Leslie Goddard. From parades and picketing the White House, to lobbying politicians and suffering ridicule and imprisonment, Paul's legacy is remembered today.
Register for the free event at https://bit.ly/3h0qdtM or at www.butterworthcenter.com
For more information, call (309) 743 2701.
Talks look at tomatoes, apples
One-hour online workshops on preserving tomatoes and apples will be offered by Iowa State University Extension at various times during October.
• "Totally Tomatoes" will cover how to safely can tomatoes via hot water bath canning and pressure canning, as well as how to make salsa and other tomato products, and how to freeze and dry tomatoes.
Sessions are 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 12.
• "All about Apples" will cover the proper ways to safely can, freeze and dry apples.
Sessions are 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
To register, go to https://bit.ly/3k1DmVc.
Sprout new ideas
