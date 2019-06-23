Ice cream social offers family fun
The annual ice cream social at the Muscatine Art Center will begin at 1 .m. Sunday, June 30, featuring ice cream as well as live music, studio projects, games for kids, visits with artists, new exhibitions, and the option of a family bike ride.
All events are free but the ice cream, pie, cake, cookies, and other desserts that are for sale with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center.
The center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave.
For more information, call 563-263-8282 or go to www.muscatineartcenter.org.
Seminars explore Kennedy family
History and stories about the Kennedy family will be explored during five Lifelong Learner Summer Seminars to be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, beginning july 11, at the Black Hawk College Outreach Center in East Moline. The cost is $10 per seminar.
The topics are dates are:
• Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. and Rose Fitzgerald – A Brief History of the Kennedy Family, July 11
• The Kennedy Tragedies and Scandals, July 18
• Camelot, July 25
• JFK, Aug. 1
• JFK and the Kennedy Family Legacy, Aug. 8
Lifelong Learner seminars are designed for anyone 55 years or older, but all adult learners are welcome.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Maquoketa Flea Market is July 14
More than 150 exhibitors are expected at the Sunday, July 14, Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show at the Jackson Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa, Iowa.
The 36-year-old show features antiques and vintage items appealing to collectors, dealers, bargain hunters and nostalgia seekers.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4 (free for those 10 and under).
Early-bird shopping is available from 6:30-8:30 a.m. with a $10 admission.
For more information, call 319-462-0135.
Program explores Quarters One
Quarters One, the second-largest federal residence in the United States, will be the topic at a July 24 Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The lunches are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
The cost is $23; please register by Wednesday, July 17, by calling 309-796-8223 or going to www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Photos, wood art at Muscatine center
Photographs by Molly Wood, Des Moines, and wood vessels by Steve Sinner and Joe Meirhaeghe, of the Quad-Cities, are on exhibit now at the Muscatine Arts Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave.
Using natural window light and Dutch still life painting as inspiration, Wood’s photographs are intricate vignettes of botanicals and symbols of ephemerality. Her work will be on display through Oct. 27.
Wood turners Sinner and Meirhaege have collaborated in recent years, and this exhibition features collaborative works as well as independently created vessels. Their work will be on exhibit through Aug. 18.
For more information, call 563-263-8282 or go to muscatineartcenter.org
Round barn open for tours
Tours of the Ryan Round Barn at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area, near Kewanee, Illinois, will resume this summer following completion of a roof replacement project.
Tours given by members of Friends of Johnson Park Foundation will be 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of the month from July through October: July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 18.
The address is 28616 Sauk Trail Road.