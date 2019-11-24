HOME BRIEFS: Lunch features Central choir

Lunch features Central choir
The Davenport Central High School Choir and seasonal door prizes will be featured at the Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch on Friday, Dec. 6, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m., with music at 12:15 p.m.
The cost is $23; Monday, Dec. 2, is the deadline to register.
To register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Oils, de-cluttering are class topics
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Essential Oils of the Bible, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. The cost is $23.
• Meditation 101, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 8-29. The cost is $35.
• Clearing Out in the New Year, 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 9-30. The cost is $35.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
You have free articles remaining.
Pollinator grants are available
High school students in Iowa can help establish habitat for imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies as part of a pollinator habitat grant program offered by the Sand County Foundation, a national nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin, that champions voluntary conservation practices.
Agriculture and science educators are encouraged to apply for $1,000 grants to involve their high school students in raising native wildflowers and transplanting them in rural areas.
Successful applicants will receive about 600 seedlings of five native wildflower species in March. Students must raise the plants in school greenhouses, transplant them to appropriate sites in the spring, and maintain and monitor the plants through the summer. Teachers will receive a training webinar and a $1,000 cash award paid to school districts or FFA chapters to offset project expenses.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. To apply, visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org/SchoolGrant.
In addition, all teachers can access a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide, available for free download at https://bit.ly/2JHdq1u.
German center craft fair is Dec. 14-15
The third annual holiday craft fair at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, with more than 20 area vendors.
Master Gardener training begins Jan. 24
The University of Illinois-Rock Island County Extension office in Milan will offer Master Gardener training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, beginning Jan. 24 through April 17.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a shared interest in plants, gardening, and horticulture and a desire to learn and share their knowledge with their communities.
For more information, call 309-756-9978.