HOME BRIEFS: Lunch features Central choir

Agriculture and science educators are encouraged to apply for $1,000 grants to involve their high school students in raising native wildflowers and transplanting them in rural areas.

Successful applicants will receive about 600 seedlings of five native wildflower species in March. Students must raise the plants in school greenhouses, transplant them to appropriate sites in the spring, and maintain and monitor the plants through the summer. Teachers will receive a training webinar and a $1,000 cash award paid to school districts or FFA chapters to offset project expenses.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. To apply, visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org/SchoolGrant.

In addition, all teachers can access a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide, available for free download at https://bit.ly/2JHdq1u.

German center craft fair is Dec. 14-15

The third annual holiday craft fair at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 14-15, with more than 20 area vendors.

Master Gardener training begins Jan. 24