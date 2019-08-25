Mercer Extension office to relocate
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Mercer County Extension and 4-H offices will be in a new location at 910 13th St. Viola, next door to Casey’s in the building formerly used by Verplaste Excavating.
A formal ribbon-cutting will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, followed by an open house with refreshments until 1 p.m.
The new building will include offices for staff as well as a conference room, small kitchen, copy room and much more storage space for educational curriculum and supplies, county director Jenny Garner said. The site also has a large parking lot.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch), and by appointment.
The phone number and website will stay the same, 309-582-5106 and web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs
The current office in Aledo will close the week of August 26.
Class teaches genealogy research
A seven-week course on researching your family history and genealogy will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-Oct. 17, at Riverdale City Hall community room, 110 Manor Drive.
The cost is $55, including handouts.
The instructor is Scharlott Goettsch Blevins, of Davenport, who has lectured on genealogy since 1976. Pre-registration is required and may be made by calling 563-324-8519.
The course will cover the methods of obtaining, compiling and maintaining data in producing your own family history. This will include discussion of census records, cemetery and church records, land records, maps, passenger ship lists, military research, what is on the internet, preparing for a research trip and researching in Germany.
Center offers nature classes for kids
Kindernature classes geared toward children ages 3-5 will be offered Tuesday mornings this fall, beginning Sept. 10, at at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Topics include monarch butterflies, spider plants and turkeys.
For more information, call 309-794-0991 or visit qcgardens.com.
You can paper-cut oak tree
Classes on scherenschnitte, or paper-cutting, the design of a mighty oak tree will be Sept. 21 at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, taught by Keith Bonnstetter, Davenport.
The two-dimensional class will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional class will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members, or $25 for both sessions for members).
To register, call 563-322-8844.
Mr./Ms. Habitat fundraiser is Oct. 5
The annual Mr. & Ms. Habitat fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities will be Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
The evening features the humorous Mr. or Ms. Habitat contest, lead by Guys in Ties; a silent auction; raffles; games; heavy appetizers; a dessert bar, and cash drinks.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $75. For more information, call 563-359-9066.