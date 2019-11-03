Program explores role of taverns
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will host a program from 2-3 p.m. today, Sunday, Nov. 3, titled "The Tavern: A Social History of Drinking and Conviviality."
Author Steven D. Barleen will talk about his book of the same name.
Presentation will cover Q-C bridges
A program on "Historic Bridges of the Quad-Cities Area" will be presented beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the first floor library of the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The event is the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society, but the public is invited.
Presenters will be Curtis Roseman and Robert Replinger who have co-authored a book on Quad-City area bridges from Muscatine, Iowa, to Savanna, Illinois, including those over the Rock and Mississippi rivers.
You have free articles remaining.
In their talk, they will cover the historical and geographical context of each bridge with photos.
Roseman is professor emeritus of geography, University of Southern California, and Replinger is a geographer from Rock Island.
Extension calendar features butterflies
Photos of butterflies are featured in the 2020 calendar published by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, available for purchase now through the ISU Extension Store and some county offices.
The calendar also includes important information on planting, harvesting, and other lawn and garden cultural practices.
Each month features a different butterfly photograph, with some special creativity for the winter months. The final couple pages include links to publications and resources that gardeners may find useful.
The calendar costs $7 and may be ordered by going to store.extension.iastate.edu