Quarters One group hosts events
Friends of Quarters One, a new, nonprofit support group for the historic mansion on Arsenal Island, has numerous upcoming events including tours, a river pilot impersonation and a work day to help clean the building:
• Tours will be 1 and 2:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Feb. 2. Cost is $15 ($10 for members).
• A "conversation" with J.W. VanSant, an 1880s river pilot and steamboat builder who invented a method of controlling log rafts coming down from Wisconsin, will be 2-4 p.m. Jan. 16. Cost is $15 ($10 for members). Van Sant will be portrayed by Bob Schiffke, director of the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
• Sparkle (clean up) day will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays Jan. 19 and Feb. 16.
For more information and to RSVP, call 309-781-7543.
Backyard birding launches lecture series
Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, will launch its winter lecture series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, with a discussion of backyard birding, including feeders, seed mix and placement.
Coming up through February (lectures are at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted):
Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m., pruning basics; 1:30 p.m., fruit tree pruning.
Feb. 2, beginners' guide to berries and grapes.
Feb. 9, trees.
Feb. 16, plants for difficult spaces.
Feb., rain gardens and waterwise plants.
Class teaches floral arranging
You can become your own floral designer or train to be an entry-level floral designer with Basic Floral Design at Black Hawk College.
The class will be from 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 to Feb. 19, at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
The cost is $150. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Jan. 22.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Classes teach paper-cut Valentines
Classes on making Valentine's Day-themed paper cuttings, taught by Davenport "snowflake" artist Keith Bonnstetter, will be Sunday, Feb. 10, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The two-dimensional class will be at 1-2 p.m. and the three-dimensional class will be at 2-4 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members; both classes $25 for members).
To register, call 563-322-8844 or email info@gahc.org.
Turtles, pollinators, moths are topics
Turtles, pollinators and moths will be the topics on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Mid-Winter Horticulture Workshop in Geneseo, Illinois, sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension and Henry County Master Gardeners.
The event will be in the Senior Room at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and rolls and the program beginning at 9 a.m. The cost is $15 ($12 in advance). You may register online at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs; call 309-756-9978 with questions.
Presenters will discuss the important roles turtles, pollinators and moths play in our ecosystem and environmental health:
• Status of a Midwest Turtle Population. Chad Dolan, Iowa Department of Natural Resources fisheries management biologist, will discuss how turtles are faring in the Midwest along with life history, ecology, population dynamics, their role as an indicator species and how turtles influence water quality.
• Pollinators and Photos. Ken Wellnitz, Scott County Iowa Master Gardener, will encourage all gardeners to incorporate pollinator plants in all landscapes. He'll show photos of his garden with dates so you can plan your seasons of bloom and know what visitors to expect.
• Moth Magic! Scott County Master Gardener Dan Mays will help with the how-to, where-to, and when-to of recognizing both the beauty and wonder that these winged creatures impart to your garden.