River Action sells rain barrels
River Action, Inc., Davenport, is selling 60-gallon-capacity rain barrels to capture rainfall to irrigate plants, lawns, and divert runoff from stormwater sewers and rivers.
The barrels come with a galvanized diverter to connect with your downspout, a spigot to connect to your garden hose and an overflow spigot.
The cost is $75-$80, depending on diverter size.
To order, stop by the River Action’s office at 822 E. River Dr., Davenport, or call 563-322-2969 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Every gallon of rainwater collected keeps it out of our already-swollen rivers and streams, and particularly out of your basement or business, River Action says.
Deere-Wiman welcomes musician
Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Avenue, Moline, will feature Grammy winner Dave Rudolpf for its next Music on the Lawn event at 6:30 p.m. July 10.
Rudolpf’s fun-packed, interactive beach party (minus the sand) is suited for families. His performance features songs from Jimmy Buffet and Harry Belafonte as well as original interactive children's songs.
Family activities begin at 5 p.m. on the grounds of Deere-Wiman House and include old-fashioned games, a face painter and balloon artist.
Families are encourages to bring picnic food and blankets and lawn chairs. Lagomarcino’s will be selling ice cream, lemonade and bottled water. If unfavorable weather occurs, events will be moved indoors.
For more information, go to www.butterworthcenter.com, or call 309-743-2701.
River Action to hold tree planting
River Action is partnering with the city of Bettendorf on a volunteer tree planting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13, at Pigeon Creek Park.
Volunteers will be planting 100 hardwood trees in a five-acre field in the park as well as brush clearing and clean-up inside the park. All ages are welcome.
Gloves and bags will be provided to participants, but you should bring a shovel if able.
Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot behind the Ameri Cold Logistics buildings, 6875 State St., Bettendorf.
For more information, call 563-322-2969.
Botanical Center hosts Art in the Garden
The Quad-City Botanical Center is hosting its third annual Art in the Garden event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for members and children 5-15.
Local and regional artists including jewelers, photographers, painters, woodworkers, fabric artists, and others who are inspired by nature to create will exhibit and sell their art pieces at this outdoor show.
The handcrafted works will be on display in tents throughout the gardens and a variety of art price points will be offered.
The event includes food, poets and storytellers and music by Control Room, Keith Soko, Roger Carlson plus Alexa Mueller and Aden Baldridge to create an outdoor experience for art enthusiasts, families and nature lovers.
Children's activities will include rock painting, sidewalk chalk art and fun with ﬂowers.
Artists interested in participating can learn more at www.qcgardens.com.
All proceeds support the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Explore Win10, health topics at BHC
Black Hawk College offers a variety of comm unity education classes.
Coming up are:
- Moving to Windows 10: Monday, July 22, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the BHC Adult Learning Center in Rock Island. Cost is $40. Professional development hours for teachers are available.
- Generational Perspectives: Wednesday, July 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $35. Professional continuing education credits are available.
- Eat Local, Eat Healthy – Sustainable Food for Healthy Communities: Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the BHC Outreach Center in East Moline. Cost is $29. Professional continuing education credits are available.
For details or to register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.