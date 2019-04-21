Seminars will be held at Meyer's
Meyer Landscape & Design, 2817 47 St., Moline, will host its spring open house with seminars Friday-Sunday, April 26-28.
Friday-Saturday: Organics will be the topic at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pruning will be the topic at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Sunday: Organics will be the topic at 1 p.m. and pruning will be the topic at 2 p.m.
Wild edibles is class topic
A workshop on wild edibles will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon.
The focus will be on identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. Participants will hike outdoors to identify and harvest edibles available now, and at the end of the program they will get to sample them.
To register, call 563-328-3286.
The center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon, by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
Maquoketa flea market is April 28
The annual Spring Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Maquoketa, Iowa, will be Sunday, April 28, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of town.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4, free for those 10 and under. Early-bird shopping from 6:30-8:30 a.m. is available for $10.
More than 150 exhibitors will sell antiques and vintage items aimed at collectors, antiques dealers, nostalgia seekers and bargain hunters.
Other shows will be July 14 and Sept. 22.
For more information on the show, call 319-462-0135.
Store sells spring things
The annual Spring Garden Event at the Bettendorf Discovery Shop will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 29, featuring home and garden merchandise such as plants and flowers for inside and outside, artwork, birdhouses, dishes, planters, yard decorations, and one-of-a-kind garden items.
The store at 2397 Cumberland Square Drive also will sell springy, flowered clothing and accessories.
The Discovery Shop is an upscale resale store celebrating more than 30 years of fundraising in Bettendorf. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Donations are welcome any time the shop is open. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 563-355-0824.
Classes include kickboxing, Word
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Cardio Kickboxing, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, May 2-June 6. The cost is $39.
• Word Level 1, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 7. The cost is $89.
• Accelerated Food Protection Manager, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 13. The cost is $129.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or go to bhc.edu/pace.
You can learn to brew beer
A free homebrewing demonstration by the MUGZ Club will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
Members of the MUGZ Club will go through the process, grain to glass, with an emphasis on equipment and techniques for the absolute beginner. They say that if you can boil water, you can brew.
The class will be held outside, so please call the library at 563-326-7832 if the weather is poor.
Master Gardeners graduate 8
Eight new volunteers have finished Master Gardener training for University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Stark Counties.
They are: Sonja Everitt, Jean Kiddoo-Hunt, Lori Bruning , Maggie MacDonald, Mary Kay Downey, Mike Barnhouse, David Weckel and David Zwicker.