Shop hosts holiday open house
The Bettendorf Discovery Shop's annual holiday open house will be noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, featuring holiday clothing, jewelry, art work, ornaments, trees, wreaths, holiday dishes, collectibles and gift items.
And for the first time, there's a sneak peek option from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, for a $10 ticket.
The Discovery Shop at 2397 Cumberland Square Drive is an upscale resale store with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society to fund cancer research, patient services, education and advocacy.
The shop will be closed Saturday, Nov. 23, to prepare for the open house and for the sneak peek.
If you have items that you would like to donate for this event, they will be accepted anytime the shop is open. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 563-355-0824.
Webinar teaches gardening for birds
The University of Illinois Extension Service is offering a Four Seasons Gardening webinar called Gardening for Birds from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Instruction will include a thoughtful way to incorporate birds, and all their joy, into your garden.
To register, call 309 756-9978.
Painting session is 4-H fundraiser
A "Painting for a Purpose" FUNdraiser for the Rock Island County Extension & 4-H Education Foundation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Milan office.
All ages and abilities are invited to join in a night of painting a snowman scene, guided step-by-step by Beth Peters of Painting for a Purpose. Supplies as well as cookies and hot cocoa will be provided.
The cost is $25; to register, call 309 756-9978.
German center offers paper-cutting
Davenport paper cutter Keith Bonnstetter will teach two Christmas-inspired designs in paper cutting on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The two-dimensional class will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members and $25 for both sessions for members).
To reserve your spot, call 563-322-8844.
Class teaches felt ornament-making
A hands-on class to make homemade Christmas ornaments by wet-felting wool around Styrofoam will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Instructor Gisela McDonald also will teach how to add embellishment and needle-felt ornaments inside of cookie cutters.
The class is $20 ($15 for members), including supplies.
Pre-registration and pre-payment is required and may be made by calling 563-322-8844.
Ornaments for sale at art center
Handmade holiday ornaments are for sale on a first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 15 at the Muscatine Arts Center, 1314 Mulberry Ave., as a fundraiser for the center's educational programs.
They were all entered into the center's “Heartfelt & Handmade” ornament competition.
The center also is hosting an artists’ pop-up shop, with a portion of the proceeds going to its educational programs. Items include photography, greeting cards, holiday décor, illustrated children’s books, jewelry, quilts, floral arrangements and fine art prints. The shop will be open center hours through Jan. 5.
Sponsors for the competition are HNI, First National Bank, Community Bank and Trust, CBI Bank and Trust, and SSAB.
Pollinator grants offered to high schools
High school students in Iowa can help establish habitat for imperiled insect pollinators and monarch butterflies as part of a pollinator habitat grant program offered by the Sand County Foundation, a national nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin, that champions voluntary conservation practices.
Agriculture and science educators are encouraged to apply for $1,000 grants to involve their high school students in raising native wildflowers and transplanting them in rural areas.
Successful applicants will receive about 600 seedlings of five native wildflower species in March. Students must raise the plants in school greenhouses, transplant them to appropriate sites in the spring, and maintain and monitor the plants through the summer. Teachers will receive a training webinar and a $1,000 cash award paid to school districts or FFA chapters to offset project expenses.
The deadline to apply is Dec. 9. To apply, visit www.sandcountyfoundation.org/SchoolGrant.
In addition, all teachers can access a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide, available for free download at https://bit.ly/2JHdq1u.
Master Gardener training begins Jan. 24
The University of Illinois-Rock Island County Extension office in Milan will offer Master Gardener training from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays, beginning Jan. 24 through April 17.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who have a shared interest in plants, gardening, and horticulture and a desire to learn and share their knowledge with their communities.
For more information, call 309-756-9978.