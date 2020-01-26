HOME BRIEFS: Talk discusses critter control

Talk discusses critter control
A presentation titled "Critter Control: Moles, Rabbits, Deer and Japanese Beetles," will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
As some of the most destructive landscape pests around, these critters cause headaches and cost money. Horticulturist Kate Terrell will explain the best techniques for protecting your landscape and getting rid of unwanted visitors.
You can learn to paint, create in clay
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Beginning Watercolor – noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4-25. The cost is $39.
• Creations with Clay – 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6-March 12. The cost is $99.
• ACT Exam Preparation – 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8-29. The cost is $99.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Center offers Valentine paper-cutting
Quad-City paper-cutter extraordinaire Keith Bonnstetter will teach two classes of Valentine's Day-themed paper cutting on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport.
The two-dimensional class will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional class will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members and $25 for both for members).
To reserve a space, call 563-322-8844.
Have a sweet tooth?
Once a month from 3-4 p.m.. on Sundays, the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, invites the public to enjoy sweets, coffee and conversation. All food is from Suzanne's Swiss Bakery, which sells out of the Freight House Farmers Market, Davenport.
Here's the schedule through May:
Feb. 16 — Berliner
March 8 — Apfelkuchen (Apple Cake)
May 10 — Apfelstrudel (Applestrudel)
Shade tree course covers more than trees
Iowa State University's 2020 Shade Tree Short Course will be Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 26-27, at the Scheman Continuing Education Building, on the Iowa State campus, Ames.
The course is aimed at landscape maintenance professionals, arborists (municipal, residential and utility), educators, students, and tree and plant enthusiasts of all kinds.
Topics will include pesticide application, tree care, new plant materials, personnel management, repurposing felled trees and turf management. The course also offers an opportunity for networking.
Keynote speakers include Michael A. Dirr, professor emeritus with the University of Georgia, and acclaimed author. He will discuss the newest and best small-stature trees.
The event is sponsored by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Iowa Arborist Association.
Participants should register by Feb. 14 for the best rates. A complete listing of registration options and the full short course agenda is available online.
A pre-conference half-day will be held Feb. 25 for Iowa Nursery and Landscape Association members and for those wishing to become certified arborists.
Beecher Stowe is lunch topic
Quad-City documentarians Kelly and Tammy Rundle will discuss their new film, “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe,” at a March 12 Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
Beecher Stowe, author of America's influential novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," lived in Cincinnati between 1832 and 1850. After her move to Maine, she adapted her Midwestern experiences and anti-slavery sentiment into her book.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The cost is $23. To register, go to bhc.edu/lifelong or call 309-796-8223.
Water sampling maps are online
Partners of Scott County Watersheds, a nonprofit group dedicated to improving the watersheds of Scott County, has developed interactive online maps showing the results of 20 years worth of water sampling.
You can now explore the watershed that you live in — or any others — by going to partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org/2020/01/new-snapshot-data-maps/