Talk offers tips on houseplants
A free talk on plant parenting and the art of indoor gardening will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Indoor plants are trendy, hip and collectible, and may be the most simple way to bring life to any room. Wallace's staff will discuss hanging plants, floor plants and more, as well as the best varieties for different conditions, growing and re-potting techniques and pest solutions.
Discovery Shop sells cookbooks, kitchen stuff
The 27th annual cookbook event at the Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, Bettendorf, will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, a featuring cookbooks and kitchenware.
Included will be new and vintage cookbooks with specialties such as healthy, ethnic, desserts, every day and church favorites, plus cooking aids, gadgets, small appliances, pans, and other fun things for your kitchen.
If you have cookbooks or cooking-related items that you would like to donate for this event, drop them off at the shop at your convenience.
The Discovery Shop is an upscale resale shop selling gently used items donated by the community and staffed by more than 100 volunteers. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Donations are accepted any time the shop is open and a tax receipt is always available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 563-355-0824.
Want to know more about bugs?
A free presentation titled "Bug University" by Donald Lewis, professor and extension entomologist with Iowa State University, will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Muscatine Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St.
The program will provide insight into insect identification, beneficial insect diversity and how to deal with the bad bugs.
Morel certification is coming up
A three-hour workshop for morel mushroom certification will be March 30 and April 6 on the Iowa State University campus, Ames.
To legally sell morel mushrooms in Iowa, sellers must complete a certification workshop that covers identifying morels and false morels. Any Iowan who has not completed the certification training in the last three years must re-certify this year.
Registration is $50 and may be made online at http://bit.ly/MorelWorkshop19 by March 26.
For questions, contact Lina Rodriguez Salamanca, Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic, 515-294-0581 or pidc@iastate.edu
Writer discusses Belgian lace mystery
Wisconsin mystery writer Kathleen Ernst will present a program on her novel "The Lace Maker's Secret" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Hampton Grace Methodist Church, 400 2nd Ave.
Her presentation is part of the Hampton Historical Society meeting, but is open to the public, co-sponsored by the Center for Belgian Culture, Moline, and the Midwest Writing Center, Rock Island.
Her book blends two stories; the first is a saga of Belgian immigration to America in the 19th century. The second is the mystery surrounding a modern-day murder in the Belgian-American region of northeast Wisconsin. A piece of Belgian lace ties the two stories together and holds the secret to the murder.
Ernst will talk about the experiences of Belgian-American immigrants and how she crafts her mysteries.
The book is the 9th in her Chloe Ellefson mysteries in which Ellefson, an historic sites curator, encounters murders that occur at or near historic sites and museums in the Midwest.
Watch for faucet leaks
Nearly 1 trillion gallons of water is wasted each year in the United States through minor residential drips and leaks. That’s equal to the total water used by more than 11 million homes.
The Environmental Protection Agency encourages homeowners to check for sources of drips and offers these tips:
• Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is used. A change in the meter reading indicates you could have a leak.
• Place a drop of food coloring in toilet tanks to check for leaks. Without flushing, wait 10 minutes to see if any color appears in the bowl. If it does, you have a leak.
• Observe faucet handles, gaskets and fittings for signs of water outside the pipe that could indicate a leak.
• Check landscape irrigation systems each spring before use to make sure no damaged occurred from frost or freezing.
When replacing leaky plumbing fixtures or irrigation systems, look for the WaterSense logo to indicate a product meets EPA criteria for water efficiency and performance and is backed by independent, third-party certification.
Learn more about problematic leaks and water conservation at www.epa.gov/watersense.
RI quilter picked for Paducah
Susan Goodley, of Rock Island, is a semifinalist in the 2019 American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek-Spring Paducah show that will be April 24-27 in Paducah, Kentucky.
Goodley's quilt "Hampton Ridge" will be judged along with 409 others in the 35th annual contest. Following judging, it will be displayed in the show.