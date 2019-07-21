Wapsi sponsors nature art classes
Family-oriented workshops in nature-inspired painting and making garden stones and wall art out of natural/recycled materials will be Saturday, July 27, at the Wapsi River Environmental Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
• Love nature? Love painting? A workshop in which you’ll paint a nature-inspired picture with step-by-step instructions will begin at 10 a.m. The event will include a talk about area wildflowers and a hike in the prairie, if weather permits. Lemonade will be provided.
The cost is $5 per canvas. Registration is requested by calling 563-328-3286.
• A workshop in which participants will make garden stones and wall out art out of natural and/or recycled materials will be 1-3 p.m. Please bring a shallow plastic or tin container (such as a take-out food container or pie tin) for the garden stones.
The event is free, but registration is required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286.
Nahant throws moth party
A free party celebrating moths will be 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. The 5th annual event will begin with a presentation on moths, followed by the opportunity to view moth-attracting lighted sheets to observe how black-lighting is used to document and identify moths.
Light snacks and beverages will be provided. The event is held in cooperation with the Master Gardeners of Scott County-Iowa State University Extension.
To register, go to https://nahantmarsh.org/our-events/moth-party/ or call 563-336-3370.
You're invited to Amana garden walk
The fifth annual "Colonies in Bloom" garden walk in the Amana Colonies will be Saturday, July 27, with maps available at the Amana Visitor Center and selected businesses.
One of the gardens that will be open for this free event has been featured in Midwest Living, and gardeners will be present at each home to answer questions.
The famous Amana Colonies Lily Lake blooms each year between late July and early August and should have lotus lilies in bloom during the walk.
For more information, visit amanacolonies.com or call 319-622-7622
Paper-cut workshop is Aug. 3
Master paper cutter Keith Bonnstetter, of Davenport, will teach two classes on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, inspired by the center’s 25th birthday.
His two-dimensional class will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional class will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members or $25 for both sessions for members).
Call 563-322-8844 to reserve a spot.
What to do in an emergency
A class titled “Until Help Arrives” will be held 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 5, at Black Hawk College’s Quad-Cities Campus, Moline. The cost is $25.
The class will teach basic skills that will help you keep people with life-threatening injuries alive until professional help arrives. You will learn how to:
• Communicate effectively with 9-1-1 operators
• Protect the injured from further harm
• Position the injured
• Stop life-threatening bleeding
• Provide emotional support
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace
Classes feature chair aerobics, yoga
Classes in chair aerobics and chair yoga will be offered Thursdays, Aug. 22-Sept. 26, at the Black Hawk College Outreach Center, East Moline.
Chair aerobics is ideal for anyone new to exercise, recovering from injury, or returning after a long break, offering a gentle workout from a safe, seated position. It will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. The cost is $49.
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that is practiced sitting on a chair or using a chair for support while standing. It will be held 6:45-7:45 p.m. The cost is $39.
To register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/communityhealth.