Webinar discusses fall gardening
A live webinar on fall gardening can be accessed from your personal computer at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, as part of the University of Illinois Extension's Four Seasons of Gardening series.
Ken Johnson, horticulture educator, will discuss crops that can be grown and fall yard and garden activities.
To register, go to the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
Pollinator workshop is Sept. 18
A free workshop titled “Pollinators At Your Service” will begin at 10 am. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Rock Island County Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.
Master Gardener Roxie DeShane will discuss what plants attract what pollinators, different types of pollinators and the impact regular gardeners can have.
Register online under the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
The talk is sponsored by the Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE).
Volunteers needed for Sunset Park
Work to beautify Rock Island's Sunset Park on Sunset Road between 18th Street and 31st Avenue will be one of the projects of the United Way-Quad-Cities Day of Caring on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Work being done in cooperation with the city's parks department will include cleaning up debris along the lake and riverfront, shoveling silt from the flood by the playground, replacing bench boards on benches, painting base posts, spreading mulch at playgrounds, painting the picnic shelter and installing hand rails to docks.
Please wear long pants and gloves. Small hand tools will be provided and lunch will be served at noon, sponsored by Alderman Randy Hurt. The meeting location is the large pavilion off Sunset Drive.
To volunteer, call 309-732-2277.
You can learn home wiring, bridge
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education programs:
• Home Wiring and Acoustics for the Homeowner – 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19-Oct. 24. The cost is $79.
• ACT Exam Preparation – Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 21-Oct. 12. The cost is $99.
• Ethnic Food Shopping Excursion (bus trip to Chicago) – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The cost is $90.
• Promotion for Nonprofits – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. The cost is $19.
• Intermediate Bridge Lessons: Defense in the 21st Century – 5:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 30-Dec. 16. The cost is $69.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Volunteers needed for tree inventory
About 15-20 volunteers are needed to help with an inventory of the public trees in the area of Aledo, Illinois, as part of a project involving the University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Program, Trees Forever (a nonprofit conservation group working in Illinois and Iowa), the Mercer County Public Building Commission, the City of Aledo and the Mercer County School District.
A training session will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Aledo fire station. To participate, you must register in advance online under the events tab at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.
Talk explains history of beer
A presentation on the history of beer in the Quad-Cities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Galena Brewing Co. Ale House, 1354 River Drive, Moline.
The free talk by Mike Wenthe as part of the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society.
Wenthe has spent his working life in the distribution of beer, wines and spirits. He will share stories of local breweries through his collection of brewery memorabilia including bottles, crates, photographs and signs.
Halloween history is lunch topic
A historical look at where our Halloween traditions and practices come from will be the topic of the Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The cost is $23. Registration is requested by Thursday, Sept. 26 and may be made by calling 309-796-8223 or visiting www.bhc.edu/lifelong.