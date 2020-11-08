HOME BRIEFS: Webinar examines Alzheimer's

Reservations are due Nov. 11 and may be made by going to http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. This includes a Lucky Card Raffle ticket, a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card, a surprise gift, and a chance to win a $1,000 jewelry shopping spree.

In addition, an online auction is open now until 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at https://bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction. It features 12 artistic bodices, a one-week condo in Florida, a sunset cruise on the Mississippi and a signed Johnny Lujack football. Sands narrates a video of each bodice’s “backstory” at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfNO4A4-qF7NPzEZMlzceQ/videos

For more information, call 309-794-0009 or visit normaleah.org, or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.

Calendar features native plants

The 2021 Garden Calendar produced by Iowa State University Extension takes on the theme "Iowa Natives," with photos of bloodroot, bluebells, prairie smoke, bur oak, witch hazel, winterberry and others.

The calendar also provides monthly tips about fruits, vegetables, lawn care and trees and shrubs.

It is available for $7 from area extension offices; in the Quad-Cities, that's 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.