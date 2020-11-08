HOME BRIEFS: Webinar examines Alzheimer's

Webinar examines Alzheimer's
An online webinar titled "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's" will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, hosted by the Davenport Public Library.
Megan Pedersen of the Alzheimer's Association will discuss typical age-related changes, common warning signs, how to approach someone about memory concerns, early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis, the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Register here to receive login details: http://bit.ly/dpl-alzheimers.
Hybrid cancer fundraiser is Saturday
The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is celebrating survivors with a hybrid event on Saturday, Nov. 14, in which participants can watch a virtual broadcast beginning at 7 p.m. with cabaret-style entertainment. KWQC's Paula Sands is the host and Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn will emcee.
Performing will be Ballet Quad Cities, classical guitarist David Cohen, pianist Ben Loeb, strings duo Amy Klutho and Bob Rosenstiel, and comedienne Leslie Mitchell.
While watching, participants can eat a boxed dinner from Johnny's Italian Steakhouse, Moline.
A $75 ticket includes 2 dinners, a virtual guest pass, and a swag bag. Dinner pickup is between 5-6 p.m. at Johnny’s.
Reservations are due Nov. 11 and may be made by going to http://bit.ly/girlpartsgala2020. This includes a Lucky Card Raffle ticket, a $25 Necker’s Jewelers gift card, a surprise gift, and a chance to win a $1,000 jewelry shopping spree.
In addition, an online auction is open now until 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at https://bit.ly/2020girlpARTsauction. It features 12 artistic bodices, a one-week condo in Florida, a sunset cruise on the Mississippi and a signed Johnny Lujack football. Sands narrates a video of each bodice’s “backstory” at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYfNO4A4-qF7NPzEZMlzceQ/videos
For more information, call 309-794-0009 or visit normaleah.org, or email Shari Baker at SBaker@NormaLeah.org.
Calendar features native plants
The 2021 Garden Calendar produced by Iowa State University Extension takes on the theme "Iowa Natives," with photos of bloodroot, bluebells, prairie smoke, bur oak, witch hazel, winterberry and others.
The calendar also provides monthly tips about fruits, vegetables, lawn care and trees and shrubs.
It is available for $7 from area extension offices; in the Quad-Cities, that's 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
It also is available at extension.iastate.edu/store
Wild edible workshop is Saturday
A Fall Wild Edible Workshop will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon.
A center naturalist will talk about foraging basics, foraging safety, identifying plants, and preparing wild edibles. Participants will take a hike outdoors to identify some of the fall wild edibles available during this time.
Registration is limited and required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286.
The Wapsi center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
