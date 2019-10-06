5 win 'outstanding' Master Gardener awards
Five Quad-City area Master Gardeners received "Outstanding Master Gardener" awards last month at the Illinois State Master Gardener Conference in East Moline.
They are: Linda Clewell, of Moline, Deb Durnal-Corso, of Andalusia, Deb O'Brien, of Port Byron, Gail Pickering, of Neponset, and Steve Swisher, of Davenport.
Only 2% of Illinois State Master Gardeners win the award annually. Criteria includes leadership, determination, positivity and involvement.
You can learn French, etiquette, drawing
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Basic Conversational French – 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 7-28. The cost is $120.
• Dining Etiquette Experience – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at The Cellar in Geneseo. The cost is $30.
• France (culture, food and travel) – 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23. The cost is $45.
• Anyone Can Learn to Draw – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30. The cost is $39.
• Scholarship Writing Workshop – 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The cost is $5.
• Essential Oils for Pregnancy, Birth and Babies – 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. The cost is $23.
• Word for Advanced Users – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. The cost is $89.
• Refresher Crocheting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15-22. The cost is $28.
• Find Your Life Purpose – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Nov. 13. The cost is $50.
• Ceramics – 5:30-8:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 16-Dec. 9. The cost is $240 ($225 for members of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport)
• Cardio Kickboxing – 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17-Nov. 21. The cost is $39.
• How to Take Better Photos – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The cost is $59.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Rain barrels available now
River Action Inc., Davenport, sells 60-gallon rain barrels for $75. Along with the barrel comes a galvanized diverter to connect with a downspout, a spigot to connect to a garden hose, and an overflow spigot.
Barrels can be purchased at picked up 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at River Action, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport.
To order or for more information, call 563-322 2969 or visit www.riveraction.org/storefront.
Rain Barrels reduce the amount of storm water entering the storm sewers and also decrease a person’s water consumption from municipal supplies. Collected rainwater can be used to irrigate lawns and gardens, water landscaping, and wash cars.
River Action has sold 4,600 rain barrels to the Quad-City community as a part of its Retain the Rain program. In urban areas, water that does not soak into the ground flows into a community’s storm sewers. This then drains into lakes, streams, and rivers, carrying with it a variety of pollutants.
Urbanization increases storm water runoff in watersheds. This increase causes water levels to rise faster and crest higher than before development. In some areas, storm water runoff leads to erosion of streambanks, the damage of fish habitats, and the destruction of property.
Storm water runoff is difficult to control because it comes from every street, sidewalk, driveway, yard, and parking lot. Consequently, managing a community's storm water runoff requires the participation of all residents, River Action says.