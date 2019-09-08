You can draw, write, create with clay
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Beginning Crocheting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 1. The cost is $39.
• Basic Floral Design – 5:45-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 1. The cost is $150.
• Writing Your Story – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10-24. The cost is $39.
• Basic Spanish – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10-Oct. 29. The cost is $165.
• Anyone Can Learn to Draw, Part I – 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, Sept. 11-Oct. 2. The cost is $39.
• Creations with Clay – 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17. The cost is $99.
• Get More Out of Your Digital SLR or Advanced Digital Camera - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The cost is $59.
• Intuitive Development – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 15. The cost is $50.
• Beginning Backyard Beekeeping – 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The cost is $21.
• Introduction to Essential Oils 101 – 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The cost is $23.
• How to Start Your Airbnb Business and Become a Superhost – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The cost is $19.
• Swing Dance – 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17-Oct. 22. The cost is $26.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, go to bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.
Wapsi center hosts Monarch Festival
A first-ever Monarch Festival will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, with kids activities, a taco bar lunch, a prairie hike, monarch tagging and testing and making your own seed balls to take home. The schedule:
• 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Butterfly crafts, face painting, stories, a photo booth, education stations.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Taco bar, provided by the Friends of Wapsi Center.
• 10-11 a.m. The Ms. MariPosa's Monarch Butterfly Bus will be at the center all day, with a presentation from 10-11 a.m. about the natural history and life cycle of the monarch butterfly and the different programs people can get involved with to help out the monarch population.
• 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Naturalist-led hike to the prairie to identify butterflies, look at milkweed and possibly catch butterflies.
• 1-2 p.m. Monarch tagging and testing.
• 2-3 p.m. Make your own seed balls to take home and plant in your yard.
Registration is required and may be made by calling 563-328-3286.
Maquoketa flea market is Sept. 22
The annual Fall Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show will be Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa, Iowa.
The show has been in existence for 36 years and is one of Iowa's largest with more than 150 exhibitors selling antiques and vintage items. If you are a collector, antique dealer, or simply a nostalgia seeker or bargain hunter, then this is one show you do not want to miss.
Hours are 8:30 a.m.m to 3:30 p.m.
Admission is $4, with anyone 10 years and under free. Early-bird shopping will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. with an admission of $10.
The Spring Flea Market will be Sunday, April 26.
For more information, call 319-462-0135.
African violet sale is Sept. 28
The fall sale of the Quad-Cities African Violet Society will be 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Wallace's Garden Center, 2605 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
The sale will include unusual varieties of African violets, Streptocarpus, episcias and other gesneriads. Members will be present to answer questions about growing.
The society usually meets from 6-8:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month (except in January) at the Bettendorf Public Library. Visitors are welcome. For questions, email to qcavs@yahoo.com
Ghost tales come to Arsenal Island
"Ghost Tales," featuring a night of spooky stories told by Quad-City storytellers, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the grounds of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island.
The family-friendly event is presented by the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation that takes care of the colonel's historic 1830s house on the island.
The cost is $6 for adults; $4 seniors; and free for those 12 and younger/active military. Refreshments will be for sale; participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. People coming early can get a free guided tour of the Colonel Davenport House beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees age 16 and older must show U.S. photo I.D. since the Island is a working military facility. Please enter through the Moline gate. You don’t need any additional passes since this is an approved special event. For more information, visit www.davenporthouse.org.
Classes teach paper cutting
Classes on Halloween-inspired scherenschnitte, or paper-cutting, will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Davenport paper-cutter Keith Bonnstetter will teach a two-dimensional class from 10-11 a.m. and a three-dimensional class from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members or $25 for both classes for members).
To reserve a spot, call 563-322-8844.
Viola Extension office gets new number
The University of Illinois Extension office for Mercer County has moved to Viola, 910 13th St., with a new phone number: 309-871-5032.
A ribbon cutting and open house will b at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, with refreshments and tours.