HOME BRIEFS: You can help with butterfly survey

Illinois Master Gardener classes to begin

University of Illinois Extension is accepting applications to participate in this summer's Online Master Gardener Training Program which will begin on June 1, with registration by May 18.

This online, self-guided course is taught by Extension horticulture educators. Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz.

Extension will answer questions

The Scott County office of Iowa State University Extension is closed, but Master Gardener volunteers stand ready to answer questions.

Send emails to scottmg@iastate.edu or call 563-359-7577 and leave a message. Volunteers will get the answers and respond.

Preserving heirlooms on YouTube

The special collections staff of the Davenport Public Library has created a PowerPoint presentation titled "Preserving Family Heirlooms: Books, Paper, and Photographs" that is available on YouTube.

The program discusses preservation standards and tips for preserving books, papers, and photographs.

To find the link, visit https://bit.ly/dpl-preserving-heirlooms