You can learn stained glass, meditation
Black Hawk College is offering community education classes in ceramics, stained glass, crochet and meditation:
• Ceramics, 5:30-8:59 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 1 to May 8. The cost is $240 ($225 for members of the Figge Art Museum, Davenport)
• Stained Glass, Advanced, Copper Foil & Lead Techniques, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 16 to May 14. The cost is $65.
• Meditation 101, 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17 to May 8. The cost is $35. Continuing education credits are available.
• Mindfulness Meditation, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, April 17 to May 8. The cost is $35. Continuing education credits are available.
• Pattern Reading for Crocheting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 18-25. The cost is $28.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Talk focuses on lawns
A free presentation on having a healthy lawn without weeds will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devil's Glen Road, Bettendorf.
A turf expert will cover seeding, fertilizing, watering, and diseases with a strong focus on lawn weeds.
German center hosts Easter market
An Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Quad-City vendors will sell goodies and crafts.
Prof talks about Lincoln, lawsuit
Art Pitz, a Quad-City college professor and historian for more than 40, will present a scholarly program about Abraham Lincoln’s role in the Effie Afton steamboat incident at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., in Bishop Hill, Illinois.
A meeting of notables in the parlor of Col. George Davenport, a founder of his namesake city, set in motion a chain of events that led to the building of a railroad to what is now the Quad-Cities and then a railroad bridge that crossed the Mississippi River in 1856.
The Effie Afton ran into the bridge, setting it on fire. A lawsuit ensued, involving Abraham Lincoln, bringing the formerly obscure lawyer to national prominence.
For more information, call 309 927-3899, email bhha@mymctc.net, or visit www.bishophillheritage.org.
Brides can win prizes at bingo
The Friends of Vander Veer is sponsoring its Brides’ Bingo fundraiser beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in the Gold Room of the Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, in which brides-to-be and their friends and family can play bingo to win prizes that can be used at a wedding.
Tickets are $15 in advance through Friday, April 5, at Burke Cleaners locations at 3522 Eastern Ave. and 936 W. 4th St., Davenport, and 3051 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Burke Cleaners, the Blackhawk and RBC Dain Rauscher, a wealth management company, are sponsors.
About 6-8 rounds of bingo will be played, and the winner of each round will win a prize; major donors are Twisted Mic’s and Shutterbooth Eastern Iowa.
The grand prize rounds are an additional $5. Theses prizes include wedding jewelry, hotel stays and spa packages. Door prizes also will be given away throughout the event.
Doors open at 1 p.m. A cash bar and concessions will be available.
Money raised will support ongoing park and education projects at Vander Veer.
For more information, call 563-323-3298 or visit www.facebook.com/thefriendsofvanderveer.
Trip will take in Passion Play
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will host an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, about a trip it is sponsoring July 16-25 titled "The Romantic Road and more on the way to the Passion Play.”
Stops include Heidelberg, Rothenburg, Garmisch, Munich, and Oberammergau, where the world-famous Passion Play is performed.
For more information, call 563-322-8844.
Writer discusses Belgian lace mystery
Wisconsin mystery writer Kathleen Ernst will present a program on her novel "The Lace Maker's Secret" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Hampton Grace Methodist Church, 400 2nd Ave.
Her presentation is part of the Hampton Historical Society meeting, but is open to the public, co-sponsored by the Center for Belgian Culture, Moline, and the Midwest Writing Center, Rock Island.
Her book blends two stories; the first is a saga of Belgian immigration to America in the 19th century. The second is the mystery surrounding a modern-day murder in the Belgian-American region of northeast Wisconsin. A piece of Belgian lace ties the two stories together and holds the secret to the murder.
Ernst will talk about the experiences of Belgian-American immigrants and how she crafts her mysteries.
The book is the 9th in her Chloe Ellefson mysteries in which Ellefson, an historic sites curator, encounters murders that occur at or near historic sites and museums in the Midwest.
RI quilter picked for Paducah
Susan Goodley, of Rock Island, is a semifinalist in the 2019 American Quilter's Society QuiltWeek-Spring Paducah show that will be April 24-27 in Paducah, Kentucky.
Goodley's quilt "Hampton Ridge" will be judged along with 409 others in the 35th annual contest. Following judging, it will be displayed in the show.
Meet President Grant at lunch
Black Hawk College theater professor emeritus Dan Haughey will perform “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” a first-person, one-act play, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The play about the notable general and 18th president of the United States is the program of the Black Hawk College Lifelong Learner Lunch.
The cost is $23. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Watch for faucet leaks
Nearly 1 trillion gallons of water is wasted each year in the United States through minor residential drips and leaks. That’s equal to the total water used by more than 11 million homes.
The Environmental Protection Agency encourages homeowners to check for sources of drips and offers these tips:
• Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is used. A change in the meter reading indicates you could have a leak.
• Place a drop of food coloring in toilet tanks to check for leaks. Without flushing, wait 10 minutes to see if any color appears in the bowl. If it does, you have a leak.
• Observe faucet handles, gaskets and fittings for signs of water outside the pipe that could indicate a leak.
• Check landscape irrigation systems each spring before use to make sure no damaged occurred from frost or freezing.
When replacing leaky plumbing fixtures or irrigation systems, look for the WaterSense logo to indicate a product meets EPA criteria for water efficiency and performance and is backed by independent, third-party certification.
Learn more about problematic leaks and water conservation at www.epa.gov/watersense.