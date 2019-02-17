You can make maple candy
Workshops on maple syruping will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and again on March 2, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon.
Presenters will discuss the history of syruping and tree identification and participants will make maple candy.
To register, call 563-328-3286.
The topic is rain gardens
A presentation on rain gardens and water-wise plants will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
A landscape designer will explain the benefits of creating a rain garden and the best plants to control pollution, conserve water, create habitats, and make the best use of the rain that falls in your yard.
Class include bees, photography
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• How to Take Better Photos, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23. The cost is $59.
• Beginning Backyard Beekeeping Workshop, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. The cost is $19.
• Introduction to Aromatherapy, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26. The cost is $19.
• Interviewing Skills, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28. The class is free.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
BHC takes food trip to Chicago
Black Hawk College will sponsor a Chicago Ethnic Food Shopping Excursion on Thursday, March 7, leaving at 7 a.m. from the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline and returning around 7 p.m.
The cost is $90. To register, go to bhc.edu/chicagobustrips or call 309-796-8223. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Webinars cover bugs, containers
Two gardening webinars will be offered this spring at the Iowa State University Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
Limited space gardening, exploring a dozen ways to create container gardens will be at 6:30 p.m. March 13, with Ed Lyon.
Managing vegetable pests, with organic tips to reduce pests and attract beneficial insects, will be at 6:30 p.m. April 11, with Dan Fillius.
Both are free but a $5 donation would be appreciated.
For more information, contact Teri Sampson at 563-359-7577 or teri@iastate.eud
Sauk Valley hosts garden conference
A gardening conference will be Saturday, March 23, at Sauk Valley Community College, hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners of Carroll, Lee, Ogle, and Whiteside Counties.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The keynote address titled "The Shockingly Beautiful Way to Improve Water Quality" will focus on how homeowners can use strategies such as nutrient loss reduction, green infrastructure, and sustainable lawn care practices to improve lawns and water quality.
There also will be 15 workshops — participants can choose three — along with a vendor show, door prizes, and a Master Gardener Help Desk.
The cost is $45, including a continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Registrations will be accepted until March 18 by going to go.illinois.edu/ReadySetGrow
For questions, call 815-632-3611.