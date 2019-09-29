You can make rain barrel, composter
An ecology day in which participants will make a rain barrel, reusable shopping bag and food composter and take a hike will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa:
• 10-11 a.m., rain barrel making workshop. The cost is $30 and participation is limited to five, pre-paid kits. To reserve a spot, call 563-328-3286.
• 11 a.m.-noon, countertop composters. You'll learn how to recycle food scraps into compost. Please bring a container with a lid, such as a coffee can or gallon ice cream tub.
1-2 p.m., recycled T-shirt bags. Bring a T-shirt to make into a bag that you can take shopping to reduce your plastic use.
2-3 p.m., nature hike.
A light lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m., courtesy of the Friends of the Wapsi Center.
The center is on 52nd Avenue, south of Wheatland, or north of Dixon by following the signs. For more information, call 563-328-3286.
Center celebrates with pumpkin, Halloween events
October is a big month at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, with Halloween and pumpkin-related activities. Here's a look:
1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Scarecrow Row and Harvest Goddess Haven. Bring a bag of old clothes, hats, and accessories and create a scarecrow or harvest goddess that will stay in the gardens throughout October. Clothing and accessories will not be returned. Also, crafts, stories, a scavenger hunt and photo ops.
You have free articles remaining.
• 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 11 and 25, a Not So Scary Halloween Walk for little ghosts and goblins. Dress up, bring flashlights and search the Sun Garden for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. Also, refreshments, games, crafts and goodie bag to take home.
1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Paw-some Halloween, a time for pets and humans. Free admission with the donation of dog or cat food, treats, or a non-stuffed toy that will be distributed to local animal shelters. Crafts, stories, a scavenger hunt, vendor booths, animal trainer. Pet costume contest at 2 p.m.
1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Painted Pumpkins. Show off your costume, compete in races and paint a pumpkin to take home.
Admission to the center is $7 for adults, $4 for kids ages 2-15 and free for kids under 2.
You can learn French, etiquette, drawing
Black Hawk College is offering classes in French, etiquette and drawing:
• Basic Conversational French – 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 7-28. The cost is $120.
• Dining Etiquette Experience – 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at The Cellar in Geneseo. The cost is $30.
• France (culture, food and travel) – 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9-23. The cost is $45.
• Anyone Can Learn to Draw – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, Oct. 9-30. The cost is $39.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/pace or call 309-796-8223.