Getting pumped about pumpkins
A workshop on pumpkins will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at the University of Illinois Extension office, 321 W. 2nd Ave., Milan.
You'll learn growing tips, cross pollination, recommended varieties, history and pumpkin facts. You'll also receive recipes and be able to taste several sweet and savory pumpkin dishes.
The cost is $5 public or $3 for HCE members.
To register, call 309-756-9978 or go to web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/
Trees are workshop topic
Trees can dramatically enhance and transform a landscape, and will be the featured topic at this year's annual Fall Harvest of Horticulture workshop on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Black Hawk Bank in Aledo, Iillinois.
Presented by University of Illinois Extension and the Mercer County Master Gardeners, doors will open at 8:30 a.m. (coffee and rolls provided) and the lessons begin at 9 a.m..
Extension horticulture educator Martha Smith will cover common pests on oak trees, including oak wilt, a serious disease that clogs the water-conducting vessles of the tree. This disease has been decimating trees in Mercer County and surrounding areas. Smith will explain how it spreads, how to identify it and what you need to do if you find it in your landscape.
Emily Swinhart, design specialist with Trees Forever, will talk on tree selection and care, covering diversity, planting, pruning and maintenance.
The cost is $10 in advance or $12 at the door. To register, call 309-756-9978 or go to web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/
Habitat fundraiser is Oct. 6
Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities’ largest fundraiser of the year will be Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Rogalski Center at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, featuring the Mr. and Ms. Habitat pageant with Comedy Sportz’s Guys in Ties as emcee.
The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, heavy appetizers, desserts, games and a silent auction.
The pageant begins at 7 p.m.
Habitat for Humanity Quad-Cities is celebrating its 25th year in the community, translating to more than 114 homes for 440 people.
Tickets are $50. To RSVP call 563-359-9066, or email to barb.hiesterman@habitatqc.org.