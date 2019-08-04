Programs look at wild edibles, prairies
Two free programs, one on summer wild edibles and the other on prairies, will be Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, Dixon, Iowa.
• At 10 a.m. there will be instruction on identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. Participants will hike outdoors to identify and harvest some edibles and will sample some wild flavors at the end of the program.
• From 1-3 p.m. there will be a "Prowl the Prairie" program, telling what life was like for the first European settlers of Iowa. Participants will create a covered wagon, make a craft and take a hike. Participants should meet at the Menke Observatory.
To register for these programs, call 563-328-3286 at least 24 hours in advance.
The Wapsi center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
Pie, ice cream is Bishop Hill fundraiser
A Plein Air Paint Out and Hummingbird Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bishop Hill, Illinois, featuring a pie-and-ice-cream fundraiser for the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.
From 11 a.m. until it is gone, ice cream, pie and a drink will be available for $6 at the front porch of the Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., donated by the Bishop Hill Bakery and Eatery.
For more information, call 309 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net
Prairie retreat celebrates 20 years
A Spirit of the Prairie party will be held 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa, operated by the Sisters of the Humility of Mary.
The party celebrates the religious congregation's 20th anniversary of acquiring the property. It will include locally raised and prepared food, local wine and beer, live music by the Barley House Band, a silent art auction with an opportunity to visit with local artists, walking and motor tours of the retreat center and the grounds, featuring the “Cosmic Walk,” the labyrinth, the way of the cross, prairie trails, nature pond and gardens and historical displays.
The cost is $40 ($50 after Aug. 7), with proceeds going to the program fund.
In 1999, the congregation purchased from Trappist monks the farm that is now the retreat center that provides spiritual retreats and programs to the Davenport Diocese and beyond. It consists of 200 acres of grasses and woods along the Wapsipinicon River.
The center provides hospitality and service to people of all faiths in a sacred space of peace and beauty that promotes respect for all creation.
For more information, directions and to make your reservations go to www.chmiowa.org/retreat or call 563-336-8401.