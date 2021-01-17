HOME BRIEFS

A free online talk about the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global citizen science project, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, by Becky Baugh, a naturalist from the Wapsi River Center, presented by the Davenport Public Library.

You will learn about the project and how you can conduct your own backyard bird count at home. Bird watchers of all ages can participate in this project to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are located. The count is hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.

To register for Zoom details, go to http://bit.ly/dpl-greatbackyardbirdcount

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.

Workshop looks at retirement

With the continuing pandemic, many people are rethinking when they will retire, either sooner or later than originally had planned.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a 40-minute online workshop addressing both scenarios at noon or 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.