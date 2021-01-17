HOME BRIEFS

CommUniversity begins Feb. 7
CommUniversity — the annual every-Sunday-in-February series of adult enrichment classes — begins Feb. 7, but is totally online this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes in the program sponsored by Black Hawk College, Moline, are:
- Stories and Myths of Ancient Egypt
- There’s More to Being Irish than Green Beer and Leprechauns
- Why are Americans so Politically Divided by Partisanship and What Can be Done About It?
- Basic Spanish
- Paper Crafting with Becky
- The Psychology of Humor
- The Life and Times of the American Cemetery
- Community Development Through the Career of George Davenport
- Judaism Addresses the Challenging Issues of Our Day
- The American Muslims: Conversations
- The Secrets of a Successful Relationship
- Everyday Acts and Seeking Hope (using the book "The Seventh Cross," by Anna Seghers)
Sessions will be 2-4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 7-28.
The cost is $40. For details or to register, visit www.bhc.edu/cu or call 309-796-8223. You will receive a Zoom link before the program begins.
Talk discusses bird count
A free online talk about the Great Backyard Bird Count, a global citizen science project, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, by Becky Baugh, a naturalist from the Wapsi River Center, presented by the Davenport Public Library.
You will learn about the project and how you can conduct your own backyard bird count at home. Bird watchers of all ages can participate in this project to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are located. The count is hosted by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society.
To register for Zoom details, go to http://bit.ly/dpl-greatbackyardbirdcount
For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.
Workshop looks at retirement
With the continuing pandemic, many people are rethinking when they will retire, either sooner or later than originally had planned.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering a 40-minute online workshop addressing both scenarios at noon or 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
To register, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement to find the link.
Workshop examines retirement money
A two-part, online workshop titled “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck" will be offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, aimed at people expecting to retire in the next 10 years.
The workshop outlines key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning your retirement income.
To register, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement to find the registration link for the two-part workshop you’d like to attend.
Options are 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28; noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16, 6:30-8:30 March 22 and 29 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. April 22 and 29.
For more information, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement.
N. Africa campaign is topic
A free online presentation titled "The Fight for North Africa 1940-43" will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, by the German American Heritage Center by George Eaton, Rock Island Arsenal historian.
The Zoom address is available via Eventbrite or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.
Talk features Bucktown
A free online program titled "Davenport's Bucktown in 1903: "Worst Town in America" will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, by Quad-City author Jonathan Turner.
To register for Zoom details, go to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346208
For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.
ISU offers series for caregivers
More than 43.5 million family caregivers in America provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, social, homemaking and other services on a daily or an intermittent basis.
ISU Extension and Outreach is offering an online educational series designed to provide tools you need to take care of yourself. You will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate your feelings, balance your life, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
The series will be 6:30-8 p.m. for six Mondays, beginning Jan. 25. A second series will be 1-2:30 p.m. for six Tuesdays, beginning Feb.2
The cost is $35 or $40 per couple. To register, go to https://bit.ly/2L8o5Gp
You can learn about Hildegard
A free online program titled "Hildegard von Bingen: Power Woman of Medieval Times" will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, presented by the German American Heritage Center.
It will include information about her life, work and music.
The Zoom link is available via Eventbrite.com or by calling the center at 563-322-8844.
Want to join online book club?
The Davenport Library offers a variety of virtual book clubs for adults covering a wide range of interests. Here's what's available; you can join any number.
• Shorts & Sweets, 10 a.m., second Mondays of the month. Discuss a new short story with a variety of different authors both current and classics. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-shortsandsweets
• West End Book Club, 6:30 pm. second Tuesdays. A variety of fiction and nonfiction books. Books are available at the drive-up window at the Fairmount Library. Register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-westend
Book Club @ Night, 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays. Adult fiction. Books are available at the Eastern Avenue curbside location. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/dpl-bookclubatnightspring