Party previews 'Winter Nights'
An opening night cocktail reception will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday for the Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The evening will feature a cash bar, appetizers, desserts and a stroll through the newly lighted gardens.
The cost is $35; to make a reservation, call 309-794-0991, Ext. 201, or email to rentals@qcgardens.com.
After Thursday, the special display will be open 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-Jan. 6.
Library offers kids' holiday programs
The Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., will host the following free holiday programs for kids in December:
• 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5, Santa stories.
• 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, DIY ornaments.
• 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, cookie decorating. Cookies, frosting, sprinkles provided.
• No-slumber slumber party, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, with games and snacks.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Craft fair is Dec. 15
The second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair at the German American Heritage Center and Museum will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 15, with more than a dozen area vendors.
The center is at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-322-8844.
Hort workshop looks at creatures
A mid-winter horticulture workshop will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., Geneseo, sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension-Henry County Master Gardeners.
Topics will focus on creatures big and small that play important roles in our ecosystem and environmental health:
• Status of a midwest turtle population, Chad Dolan, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries;
• Pollinators and photos, Ken Wellnitz, and Moth Magic, Dan Mays, both Master Gardeners with Iowa State University Extension-Scott County.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and rolls.
The cost is $15 at the door or $12 in advance. To register, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.