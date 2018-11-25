Try 3 months for $3

Party previews 'Winter Nights'

An opening night cocktail reception will be 6-9 p.m. Thursday for the Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

The evening will feature a cash bar, appetizers, desserts and a stroll through the newly lighted gardens.

The cost is $35; to make a reservation, call 309-794-0991, Ext. 201, or email to rentals@qcgardens.com.

After Thursday, the special display will be open 4:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-Jan. 6.

Library offers kids' holiday programs

The Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., will host the following free holiday programs for kids in December:

• 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 5, Santa stories.

• 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, DIY ornaments.

• 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, cookie decorating. Cookies, frosting, sprinkles provided.

• No-slumber slumber party, 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, with games and snacks.

For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.

Craft fair is Dec. 15

The second annual Christkindlmarkt Craft Fair at the German American Heritage Center and Museum will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 15, with more than a dozen area vendors.

The center is at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, call 563-322-8844.

Hort workshop looks at creatures

A mid-winter horticulture workshop will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 E. North St., Geneseo, sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension-Henry County Master Gardeners.

Topics will focus on creatures big and small that play important roles in our ecosystem and environmental health:

• Status of a midwest turtle population, Chad Dolan, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fisheries;

• Pollinators and photos, Ken Wellnitz, and Moth Magic, Dan Mays, both Master Gardeners with Iowa State University Extension-Scott County.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and rolls.

The cost is $15 at the door or $12 in advance. To register, go to web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags