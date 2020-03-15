HOME BRIEFS

You can order plants now
Pre-orders are being accepted now for the "perennial plant of the year" called Aralia cordata "Sun King," as well as the annual silky golden milkweed, being sold by the Master Gardeners of University of Illinois Extension.
To order, go to extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-05-09-plant-sale-and-pre-orders or call 309-756-9978.
Pickup will be May 9 during the spring plant sale at the Rock Island County Fair Grounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
Both plants are being grown by Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City.
"Sun King" is a high-impact perennial that brings a bold pop of glowing color and texture to the shade or part shade garden.
You have free articles remaining.
Topic is plants for shade
A free presentation on perennials and shrubs that will grow, thrive and even bloom in shady spots will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouse, Bettendorf.
1st of art series begins March 28
A six-part series titled "Introduction to American Art" will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, featuring Hudson River School Artists Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, Frederic Edwin Church, and Albert Bierstadt.
The talks are in anticipation of the touring exhibit, "For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design," that will be on view at the Figge Art Museum beginning in late February of 2021. The exhibit will include art from 1809 to the present.
The talks will continue through November. The presenter is Carol Ehlers, a volunteer for the Figge and the Art Institute of Chicago.
The series is hosted in partnership with the Dubuque Art Museum, the Bettendorf Pubic Library and the Butterworth Center, Moline.