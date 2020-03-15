HOME BRIEFS

You can order plants now

Pre-orders are being accepted now for the "perennial plant of the year" called Aralia cordata "Sun King," as well as the annual silky golden milkweed, being sold by the Master Gardeners of University of Illinois Extension.

To order, go to extension.illinois.edu/events/2020-05-09-plant-sale-and-pre-orders or call 309-756-9978.

Pickup will be May 9 during the spring plant sale at the Rock Island County Fair Grounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.

Both plants are being grown by Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City.

"Sun King" is a high-impact perennial that brings a bold pop of glowing color and texture to the shade or part shade garden.

Topic is plants for shade

A free presentation on perennials and shrubs that will grow, thrive and even bloom in shady spots will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouse, Bettendorf.

1st of art series begins March 28