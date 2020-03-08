HOME BRIEFS

Topic is vegetable gardening
A free presentation on herbs, vegetables and growing your own produce will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Staff will share tips on growing everything in containers, raised beds or in the ground, whether it's one tomato plant or a large country garden that you want to grow.
Travelogue takes you to Sicily
The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues at noon Tuesday, March 17, featuring “Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions” by Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa, Iowa.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
This armchair tour includes an erupting volcano, a visit to an ancient Greek temple, a Roman villa and an ancient Norman castle and a puppet theater. Viewers also will experience a wild ride through narrow streets in a tiny Fiat, a cooking lesson, a visit to a World War II museum and strolls through open-air markets.
A $5 donation is suggested. For questions, call 563-320-4958.
Fox tells story of Charles Darwin
Storyteller Brian "Fox" Ellis will impersonate scientist Charles Darwin from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Butterworth Center, Moline, in an evening of humor, discussion and hands-on analysis of natural specimens.
Ellis presents a program of geology, discovery and science as he impersonates the author of “On the Origin of Species by Natural Selection”.
The center is at 1105 8th St. For more information, call 309-743 2701, or go to www.butterworthcenter.com.
Spring craft fair is March 28
An Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
More than 15 area vendors will be selling homemade goodies, spring gifts and decor.
Class teaches spring paper-cutting
A hands-on paper-cutting class in which participants will make two Easter and spring inspired designed will be Saturday, April 4, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Taught by Davenport paper-cutter Keith Bonnstetter, the two-dimensional class will be 10-11 a.m. and the three-dimensional class will be 11:30-1 p.m.
The cost is $20 ($15 for members or $25 for both sessions for members).
To register, call 563-322-8844.