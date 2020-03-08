HOME BRIEFS

Topic is vegetable gardening

A free presentation on herbs, vegetables and growing your own produce will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Staff will share tips on growing everything in containers, raised beds or in the ground, whether it's one tomato plant or a large country garden that you want to grow.

Travelogue takes you to Sicily

The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2020 travelogue series continues at noon Tuesday, March 17, featuring “Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions” by Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa, Iowa.

Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.

This armchair tour includes an erupting volcano, a visit to an ancient Greek temple, a Roman villa and an ancient Norman castle and a puppet theater. Viewers also will experience a wild ride through narrow streets in a tiny Fiat, a cooking lesson, a visit to a World War II museum and strolls through open-air markets.

A $5 donation is suggested. For questions, call 563-320-4958.

Fox tells story of Charles Darwin

