HOME BRIEFS

The Iowa Architectural Foundation is offering an online class examining the Prairie School of architecture in Iowa and online tours of three examples.

• 7-8:30 p.m., Feb. 9. Paula Mohr and Ryan Ellsworth will discuss some of Iowa's internationally renowned Prairie School buildings, such as works designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Walter Burley Griffin.

• Feb. 16, Tour of the Meier House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Monona. The homeowners will tell stories about restoring this home. Motivated by a lifelong interest in affordable housing, Wright designed this type of home between 1911–1917. The tour will be followed by a Q&A.

• Feb. 23, Tour of the Schneider House and the Page House, designed by Walter Burley Griffin, Mason City. Both are in the Rock Crest-Rock Glen development in Mason City, the first planned Prairie School development in America.

Homeowners will lead the tour and answer questions.

Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite until 7 p.m. Feb. 1; after that they are $45.

The class/tours are a fundraiser for the foundation that seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of architecture and design.

For questions, contact Contact: Claudia Cackler, executive director, 515-669-5629, director@iowaarchfoundation.org

German center looks at war, Carnival

The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is offering the following programs via Zoom.

• "The Italian Offensive," 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, hosted live by Kevin Braafledt.

• "Fascinating Fasching," a program on the German celebration of Carnival, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, hosted by Kathlyn Hofmann. She will explain regional celebrations of this holiday.

To reserve tickets for either event, call 563-322-8844.