HOME BRIEFS

Architects offer online class, tours
The Iowa Architectural Foundation is offering an online class examining the Prairie School of architecture in Iowa and online tours of three examples.
• 7-8:30 p.m., Feb. 9. Paula Mohr and Ryan Ellsworth will discuss some of Iowa's internationally renowned Prairie School buildings, such as works designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and Walter Burley Griffin.
• Feb. 16, Tour of the Meier House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Monona. The homeowners will tell stories about restoring this home. Motivated by a lifelong interest in affordable housing, Wright designed this type of home between 1911–1917. The tour will be followed by a Q&A.
• Feb. 23, Tour of the Schneider House and the Page House, designed by Walter Burley Griffin, Mason City. Both are in the Rock Crest-Rock Glen development in Mason City, the first planned Prairie School development in America.
Homeowners will lead the tour and answer questions.
Tickets are $35 at Eventbrite until 7 p.m. Feb. 1; after that they are $45.
The class/tours are a fundraiser for the foundation that seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of architecture and design.
For questions, contact Contact: Claudia Cackler, executive director, 515-669-5629, director@iowaarchfoundation.org
German center looks at war, Carnival
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, is offering the following programs via Zoom.
• "The Italian Offensive," 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, hosted live by Kevin Braafledt.
• "Fascinating Fasching," a program on the German celebration of Carnival, 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, hosted by Kathlyn Hofmann. She will explain regional celebrations of this holiday.
To reserve tickets for either event, call 563-322-8844.
Want to help with habitat cleanup?
The Partners of Scott County Watersheds has adopted the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area near Mount Joy with the goal of making the area more accessible and appealing to visitors and improving the natural habitat.
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20, the group is coordinating a volunteer work day.
Volunteers will remove cedar trees from the area, then tie them to cinder blocks and place them on the frozen lake. When the ice melts, the cedars will sink to the bottom of the lake and provide beneficial habitat for fish and other wildlife.
This is an event focused for those junior high-aged and older, and adult supervision is required for those under 16. Volunteers are encouraged to wear warm clothing (boots, gloves, hats). Tools will be provided.
To register, go to http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/crow-creek-wildlife-management-area-tree-cuttingsinking.
Librarians suggest Black life books
Davenport librarians will recommend books for Black History Month during a Facebook Live/Instagram Live event beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. To access, go to facebook.com/davenportlibrary or instagram.com/davenportlibrary.
Also: Another in the library's WWI lecture series, "Unrestricted Submarine Warfare & The Zimmermann Note," by Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command's deputy historian, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.
For more information, go to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7315861
Extension offers tips for couples during COVID-19
Due to the continuing pandemic, couples and families may be facing a surplus of quality time.
To help manage all of this togetherness, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has started an eight-week series of 30-minute online meetings with information developed by the National Extension Relationship and Marriage Education Network.
The meetings are 12:15-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
To register, select a date listed in the Upcoming Events section at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/elevate. Information about access to a unique Zoom room will be emailed to registered participants prior to each program.
Program looks at backyard birds
A free program on backyard birds will be presented 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 13, by naturalist Becky Baugh at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon.
You'll learn how to attract birds to your backyard and will make take-home pinecone bird feeders. Baugh also will discuss the Great Backyard Bird Count.
Registration is limited, so call 563-328-3286.
Are you managing storm water?
Have you recently installed a rain garden on your property? Do you have grassed waterways or saturated buffers on your farm? Does your city plant native grasses in public areas to reduce erosion?
The nonprofit Partners of Scott County Watersheds organization would like to know about it.
The group wants to create an online database of storm water BMPs (best management practices) in Scott County, where people can go to locate water quality improvement projects in the county.
Visitors to the site will be able to see a map of the BMPs, along with a photo and short description of what it does to improve our watersheds. (Note: PSCW will not publish the exact location of those BMPs on private property without permission from the landowner).
There are so many things that can be done to reduce the amount of runoff from property, improve how soil absorbs rainwater, and filter water before it re-enters watersheds.
The goal of the site is to inform the public of these practices with the hope of inspiring others to do the same.
Please email your project to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org or call 563-336-3378 to let us know.
Beecher Stowe film to be shown
In partnership with Fourth Wall Films, the Bettendorf Public Library will sponsor a live, online viewing of "Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
The documentary explains how events led to Stowe's writing the the anti-slavery novel "Uncle Tom’s Cabin." It will be presented via the Fourth Wall Films’ Facebook page. Registration is encouraged to help Bettendorf Public Library track attendance; go online or call 563-344-4179.
MG training starts online
University of Illinois Extension is offering hybrid Master Gardening training beginning Feb. 16, with registration by Feb. 9.
The 12-week course features live sessions with educators via Zoom from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Feb. 16 to April 27, with at least four hours of independent study to do prior to the weekly live session.
Trainees will also work in small groups to discuss case studies and do hands-on activities.
Feb. 16, Welcome and introduction to Master Gardener training
Feb. 23, Botany
March 2, Soils
March 9, Insects,
March 16, Integrated Pest Management
March 23, Diseases
March 30, Lawns
April 6, Fruits
April 13, Vegetables
April 20, Trees and shrubs
April 27, Annuals and perennials
May 4, Optional local graduation day.
The cost for the training is $225 and includes a comprehensive horticulture textbook.
To apply, go to go.illinois.edu/hybridMGTraining; for questions, contact Tracy Jo Mulliken at tmully@illinois.edu or by phone at 217-300-9390.