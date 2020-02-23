HOME BRIEFS

Get a jump on your veggie garden
A presentation on starting seeds indoors will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Your kitchen windowsills can come alive with indoor herb gardens and sprouting seeds for the tomatoes, peppers and other veggies waiting to make their way into your garden. Horticulturist Kate Terrell will share tips for successful indoor seed-starting and getting a jump on spring.
Brides bingo benefits Vander Veer
Area brides-to-be, plus their friends and families, can play bingo for wedding-related prizes while helping the nonprofit Friends of Vander Veer organization through the Brides Bingo fundraiser to be held Sunday, March 1.
The event will be at the Hotel Blackhawk Gold Room, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and bingo beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance at three area Burke Cleaners locations — on Eastern Avenue or West 4th Street, Davenport, or Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
About eight rounds of bingo will be played, and the winner of each round will win a wedding-themed prize such as flowers, a deejay and tuxedoes.
Anyone can attend, but it's geared to women and their wedding party, friends and families. A cash bar and concessions will be available and door prizes will be given away throughout the afternoon.
Funds raised will support ongoing projects and education programs at Vander Veer.
Sponsors are the Hotel Blackhawk, Burke Cleaners, Twisted Mic’s Entertainment and Shutterbooth Eastern Iowa.
For questions, call 563-323-3298.
RICO group sells geraniums
The Rock Island County Home and Community Education group is selling geraniums, with orders due March 1.
Plants are $2.50 and come in white, red, pink, plum and salmon.
To place an order, call Evie Olsen at 309-797-3858.
Program looks at moths, butterflies
A family-oriented program on moths and butterflies will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Activities include making an origami butterfly.
The program is free with admission.
Green Drinks looks at food waste
The informal environmental group Green Drinks will meet at 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Huckleberry's Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., Rock Island.
Pete Vogel will talk about Food Rescue Q-C and how it reduces food waste.
Classes cover Italy, macrame
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Macramé – 6-7:30 pm. Thursdays, March 5-26. The cost is $35.
• Home Wiring and Acoustics for the Home Owner – 6-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 to April 9. The cost is $79.
• Essential Oils for Overall Wellness – noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The cost is $23.
• SAT Exam Preparation – 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, March 7-28. The cost is $119.
• Refresher Crocheting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10-17. The cost is $28.
• Beginning Astrology – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 11 to April 15. The cost is $55.
• Italy – 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12-26. The cost is $45.
• Refresher Knitting – 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12-19. The cost is $28.
• Wire-Wrapped Fused Glass – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The cost is $29.
• French Intermediate – 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is $85.
• Stained Glass - Intermediate, Lead – 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 to April 14. The cost is $65.
• Anyone Can Learn to Draw, Part II – 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, March 18 to April 8. The cost is $39.
• Essential Oils for Pregnancy, Birth and Babies – 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19 from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $23.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, visit bhc.edu/pace or call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223.
You can make a painting
A painting workshop will begin at noon, Sunday, March 8, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, under the instruction of Beth Peters.
Participants will create an 11-inch by 14-inch painting designed to be easy and fun. No artistic experience is needed.
Peters is a Quad-City artist who has worked for area nonprofits for 25 years. She has a bachelor's in studio art and has taught adult art classes for many years.
The cost is $25 ($20 for members).
Call 563-322-8844 to register or purchase tickets online on Facebook or Eventbrite.com.
Program details Forest Grove restoration
A program on the restoration of Forest Grove School, Bettendorf, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Butterworth Center Library, 1105 8th St., Moline, presented by the Moline Preservation Society.
Award-winning film producers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, Moline, and Sharon Andresen of Forest Grove School Preservation will talk about the restoration and the new feature-length documentary "Resurrecting Forest Grove," now in production.
The Rundles first visited Forest Grove in 2009 while filming snow scenes for their documentary "Country School: One Room – One Nation." The school appeared to be on the brink of collapse and unrestorable.
In 2012, a small group of local preservationists headed by project coordinator Andresen decided the 1873 one-room school could, and should, be saved.
The Rundles’ documentary tells the story behind the seemingly-impossible task.
Like chocolate? Event is for you
A Chocolate Experience, including free samples from Quad-City area chocolatiers and an opportunity to buy, will be Sunday, March 15, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Three time slots are offered to allow vendors time to restock their booths: 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.
Tickets are $10 ($8 for members); $4 youth ($2 youth members) and free for those two and under. To purchase, go to qcgardens.com or call 309-794-0991.
Other activities will include the making of s’mores outdoors, a free hot chocolate bar inside, a scavenger hunt through the gardens, a chair massage, a children's activity and a plant expert in the tropical Sun Garden who will introduce guests to the cacao tree and share the impact rain forest conservation has on protecting this fruit-bearing evergreen.
Leopold conference is March 21
An all-day conference of conservation topics will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Southeastern Iowa Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, sponsored by the Leopold Landscape Alliance.
Aldo Leopold was a seminal conservationist and author of "A Sand County Almanac." He was born in Burlington.
The cost is $30, including the conference, reception, lunch, drinks and snacks. To register or for more information, go to: leopoldalliance.org or call Kathy Brower at 319-759-7640. March 6 is the registration deadline.
Among speakers will be Brian Ritter, executive director of Davenport's Nahant Marsh Education Center.
Topics include Leopold's childhood in the wild; habitat restoration and enhancement at Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge; a restorative approach to farming; and The Wetlands Initiative, Chicago.