HOME BRIEFS

Get a jump on your veggie garden

A presentation on starting seeds indoors will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

Your kitchen windowsills can come alive with indoor herb gardens and sprouting seeds for the tomatoes, peppers and other veggies waiting to make their way into your garden. Horticulturist Kate Terrell will share tips for successful indoor seed-starting and getting a jump on spring.

Brides bingo benefits Vander Veer

Area brides-to-be, plus their friends and families, can play bingo for wedding-related prizes while helping the nonprofit Friends of Vander Veer organization through the Brides Bingo fundraiser to be held Sunday, March 1.

The event will be at the Hotel Blackhawk Gold Room, with doors opening at 1 p.m. and bingo beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door or $15 in advance at three area Burke Cleaners locations — on Eastern Avenue or West 4th Street, Davenport, or Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

About eight rounds of bingo will be played, and the winner of each round will win a wedding-themed prize such as flowers, a deejay and tuxedoes.