Webinars cover insects, soil, propagation
Horticulture specialists from the University of Illinois Extension have three webinars coming up this summer:
Beneficial insects, 1:30 p.m.July 10 and 6:30 p.m. July 12, will help you know which are the good bugs in your garden.
Urban soil safety, 1:30 p.m. July 31 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2, will explore soil contaminants and recommended best practices.
At-home micropropagation, 1:30 p.m., Aug. 14 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, will show how new plants can be grown using cuttings and how you can do it at home using common household items.
To register, go to web.extension.illinois.edu, or call 309-755-9978.
Garden demos, container contest in DeWitt
Four garden talks and judging of the annual outdoor container contest will be Wednesday, July 11, at the Clinton County Fair, DeWitt.
The special events are part of Master Gardener Day at the fair, sponsored by the Clinton County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension. They take place next to the Outdoor Living Classroom on the fairgrounds at 328 E. 8th St.
The talks are:
9:30 a.m., backyard fruit growing including fruit trees and small berries, by Ron Fischer, of Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Bettendorf.
10:30 a.m., preserving the fruits of your labor, by Margo Hansen, of Bickelhaupt Arboretum, Clinton
Noon, annuals, by Jean Zaputil, landscape designer
1 p.m., backyard beekeeping, by Ron Fischer
If you would like to enter the container contest, simply take your entry/entries to the tent near the Outdoor Living Classroom between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday.
Categories are: most colorful, outstanding use of foliage, best design, succulents, most unusual container (judged 50 percent on the container and 25 percent each on flowers and design), kids (12 and under) and people's choice.
Workshop teaches wild edibles
A free workshop on wild summer edibles will be 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 14, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa.
Naturalist Becky Baugh will focus on identifying plants, foraging basics, and preparing wild edibles. Participants will hike outside to identify and harvest some edibles.
Call 563-328-3286 to register.
The center is six miles south of Wheatland or one mile northwest of Dixon by taking County Road Y4E. Then turn north at 52nd Avenue and follow the signs for about one mile.
Historical society invites you to ice cream
An ice cream social with homemade desserts will be 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the Historic Summit Church, 21980 210th Ave. (Utica Ridge Road), in rural Davenport.
The event is a fundraiser for the Scott County Historical Society that owns the church and uses it as its home base.
The meal, including sloppy joes, salads, grilled corn, ice cream and desserts, is $7 for adults and $5 for children 5-12, and free for those under 12.
A hot dog meal, a la carte purchases and carryout also are available.
For years, the members of Summit Church celebrated the time between the spring planting season and the harvest as a time to gather together and socialize. The society honors that tradition with the ice cream social.
Summit Church was built in 1858 and got its name because it is on the highest point in the county. It is the oldest county rural church still at its original location. The historical society bought it in 1972.
RI County seeks container entries
University of Illinois Extension-Rock Island County Master Gardeners invite you to enter their 10th annual Container Garden Challenge contest to be judged July 19 at the Rock Island County Fair.
To enter, just take your entry/entries to the Dave Copeland Center at the fairgrounds between noon and 7 p.m. Tuesday or Wednesday, July 17-18. Entries will be on display for the week of the fair, with pickup between 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 21.
Judges will pick a winner for 8 classes, while a People’s Choice award is voted on by fair-goers.
Categories are:
1. Large container, five gallons and up
2. Medium, two gallons to less than five gallons
3. Small, less than two gallons
4. Unique/special themed
5. Succulents
6. Vegetable
7. Miniature/fairy
8. Youth entries, any category
For more information, call 309-755-9978 or email tmully@illinois.edu