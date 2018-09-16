Botanical fundraiser is Sept. 27
A Harvest Moon Banquet fundraiser will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, featuring outdoor dining on local, organic food, a storyteller and live music by Roger Carlson.
Money raised goes toward educational programs that serve 10,000 students annually as well as facility maintenance/upgrades to the gardens that host more than 40,000 leisure visitors annually.
Tickets are $45 ($40 for members). Reservations are required by Sept. 21. If you would like to make a reservation, please go to shop.qcgardens.com
Humility Homes sale is Sept. 28-29
The semi-annual Fresh Start Benefit Sale that raises money for Humility Homes and Services HHSI (formerly Humility of Mary Housing & Humility of Mary Shelter) will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 28-29, at the center, 3805 Mississippi Ave., Davenport.
This sale continues a 30-year tradition of providing a large selection of gently used or new items, all in working condition, including housewares, bedding, toys, jewelry, holiday and gift items, furniture, antiques, collectibles, books, games, clothing and much more.
Humility Homes & Services, Inc. serves more than 200 individuals and children daily that are recovering from homelessness. The organization relies on donations from supporters to do its work. Donated items that cannot be used to furnish apartments or by the individuals in the programs are put in the sale and all proceeds are used to further support program participants.
For more information, call Patti Trapp at 563-326-1330 or email to ptrapp@humilityofmaryhousing.com.
Yoga, aromatherapy classes beginning at BHC
Stretch and relax with yoga and aromatherapy classes at Black Hawk College.
Choose from:
• Chair Yoga — Mondays, Sept. 24 to Nov. 5, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost is $35.
• Aromatherapy, Using Essential Oils for Relaxation and Sleep – Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $19.
• Yoga Stretch — Wednesdays, Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost is $45.
Classes will be at the college’s Outreach Center in East Moline.
For details or to register, call BHC Professional and Continuing Education at 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.