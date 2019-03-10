Classes from A (astrology) to Z (zumba)
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Mindful Eating, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19 to April 9. The cost is $35.
• Astrology 101, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 20 to April 24. The cost is $55.
• Starting Your Family Search (genealogy), 1:30-33:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 to April 18. The cost is $50.
• Italy (language and culture), 2:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 to April 4. The cost is $45.
• Finding Your Perfect Career, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 to April 25. The cost is $55.
• Loosen Up & Lighten Up, 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21. The cost is $29.
• Zumba – 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, March 21 to April 25. The cost is $39.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, 309-796-8223 or go to www.bhc.edu/pace.
Topic is 'outrageous women'
In honor of Women’s History Month, the topic of Black Hawk College's Lifelong Learner Lunch on Thursday, March 21, will be women who have been labeled “outrageous” for their accomplishments and influences.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
These lunches are designed for ages 55 and older, but all ages are welcome.
The cost is $23. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Talk suggests flowers for pollinators
A free talk on plants that provide food and habitat for pollinators — and why that is important — will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Wallace's Garden Center and Greenhouses, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
A Wallace plant designer will explain how flies, butterflies, beetles and bees secure much of our basic food supply, as well as the best plants to provide beauty for you and habitat and food for these creatures.